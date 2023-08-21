Guns N' Roses Rock Live Debut On New Single 'Perhaps'

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses performed the live debut of their new single, "Perhaps", during an August 18 show at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, and fan-filmed video from the event is streaming online.

Originally recorded during sessions for "Chinese Democracy", the song was updated by the trio of Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan for its release this past week.

Slash has previously confirmed that the group has been working on re-recording outtakes from the 2008 album and suggested that the material was likely to surface in portions ahead of a full new studio album.

In 2021, Guns N' Roses released two tracks from those sessions - "Hard Skool" and "Absurd." Watch video of the live debut of ""Perhaps" here.

Related Stories

Steven Adler Auctioning Guns N' Roses' Appetite For Destruction RIAA Certification Plaque For Charity

Guns N' Roses Share New Single and Video 'Perhaps'

Guns N' Roses Reignite World Tour with North American Kickoff

Carrie Underwood Rocks Guns N' Roses North American Tour

More Guns N' Roses News