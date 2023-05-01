.

Guns N' Roses Share 2017 Performance Of 'Patience'

Bruce Henne | 05-01-2023

Guns N' Roses Video still
Video still

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses is sharing pro-shot video of a 2017 performance of their 1988 classic, "Patience." The band was captured live at The Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA on September 3, 2017 as part of the 6th leg of the Not In This Lifetime tour, which launched in the spring of 2016.

"Patience" was a No. 4 hit on the US Billboard Hot 100 back in the day, helping push the "GN'R Lies" EP to sales of more than 5 million in the country.

Guns N' Roses will launch a 2023 world tour in Abu Dhabi, AE on June 1; following a pair of dates in the Middle East, the band will head to Europe for a mix of headline and festival shows in June and July, ahead of North American performances starting in August.

Stream pro-shot video of the 2017 performance of "Patience" here.

