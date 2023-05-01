Guns N' Roses Share 2017 Performance Of 'Patience'

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses is sharing pro-shot video of a 2017 performance of their 1988 classic, "Patience." The band was captured live at The Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA on September 3, 2017 as part of the 6th leg of the Not In This Lifetime tour, which launched in the spring of 2016.
"Patience" was a No. 4 hit on the US Billboard Hot 100 back in the day, helping push the "GN'R Lies" EP to sales of more than 5 million in the country.
Guns N' Roses will launch a 2023 world tour in Abu Dhabi, AE on June 1; following a pair of dates in the Middle East, the band will head to Europe for a mix of headline and festival shows in June and July, ahead of North American performances starting in August.
Stream pro-shot video of the 2017 performance of "Patience" here.
Tom Petty Estate Reacts to Blake Shelton, Guns N' Roses and Eagles Stars' Cover
Guns N' Roses, AC/DC, Ozzy, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Tool Power Trip Festival Announced
Singled Out: Skott's Roses N Guns
Axl Rose Rocks Guns N' Roses Classic With Carrie Underwood
Aerosmith Announce Farewell Tour - Iron Maiden and Soundgarden Land In Top 5 Of Rock Hall Fan Vote- KK’s Priest Recruit Paul Di'Anno- more
Iron Maiden and Soundgarden Land In Top 5 Of Rock Hall Fan Vote- KK’s Priest Recruit Paul Di'Anno To Support At Debut Show- more
The Gaslight Anthem Share First New Song In Nine Years 'Positive Charge'- Rival Sons Release New Single 'Guillotine'- more
Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach is Rockville!
Caught In The Act: The Joe Perry Project Rocks Arcada Theatre
Live: Fatoumata Diawara Live In Phoenix
Sites and Sounds: The Lake of the Ozarks is Ready to Rock!
Sites and Sounds: Alpine Helen Songwriters Festival
Bachman-Turner Overdrive's Tim Bachman Dead At 71
Metallica Kick Off M72 World Tour
The Cars In The Studio For Debut Album's 45th Anniversary
Bleed the Sky Share 'Soul Collapse' Visualizer
Aerosmith Announce Peace Out Farewell Tour
Alice Cooper Expands 'School's Out' For Reissue
Guns N' Roses Share 2017 Performance Of 'Patience'
Singled Out: Run Katie Run's Don't Live Patiently