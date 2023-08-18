Guns N' Roses Share New Single and Video 'Perhaps'

Guns N' Roses have released a brand new single and accompanying music video for the "Chinese Democracy" era song "Perhaps", featuring the reunited lineup of Axl Rose, Duff McKagan and Slash.

Aside today's digital release of the new single, the band will also be offering a special limited-edition 7" vinyl of "Perhaps", that includes another new song "The General," that is set to be released on October 26th. Pre-order is available here.

The new single arrives as the band continues their massive 2023 global tour now visiting historic venues across the U.S. and Canada such as Fenway Park in Boston, MA on August 21 and Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL on August 24.

The tour concludes in Vancouver, BC at BC Place on Monday, October 16. This leg comes following the band's largest run to date consisting of legendary performances in Europe across stadiums, festivals, and arenas this year including acclaimed festival performances at Glastonbury and London's Hyde Park.



UPCOMING 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

Fri Aug 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park

Mon Aug 21 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

Thu Aug 24 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

Sat Aug 26 - Nashville, TN - GEODIS Park

Tue Aug 29 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Fri Sep 01 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

Sun Sep 03 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

Wed Sep 06 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

Sat Sep 09 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium

Tue Sep 12 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

Fri Sep 15 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

Sun Sep 17 - Atlanta, GA - Music Midtown Festival

Wed Sep 20 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sat Sep 23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium

Tue Sep 26 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

Thu Sep 28 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park

Sun Oct 01 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium

Fri Oct 6 - Indio, CA - Power Trip Festival

Sun Oct 08 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

Wed Oct 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field

Sat Oct 14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Oct 16 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place

Related Stories

Guns N' Roses Reignite World Tour with North American Kickoff

Carrie Underwood Rocks Guns N' Roses North American Tour

Slash Weighs In On Guns N' Roses Biopic Idea

Duff Reflects On Guns N' Roses' Appetite for Destruction Anniversary

More Guns N' Roses News