Guns N' Roses Share New Single and Video 'Perhaps'

Guns N' Roses have released a brand new single and accompanying music video for the "Chinese Democracy" era song "Perhaps", featuring the reunited lineup of Axl Rose, Duff McKagan and Slash.
Aside today's digital release of the new single, the band will also be offering a special limited-edition 7" vinyl of "Perhaps", that includes another new song "The General," that is set to be released on October 26th. Pre-order is available here.
The new single arrives as the band continues their massive 2023 global tour now visiting historic venues across the U.S. and Canada such as Fenway Park in Boston, MA on August 21 and Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL on August 24.
The tour concludes in Vancouver, BC at BC Place on Monday, October 16. This leg comes following the band's largest run to date consisting of legendary performances in Europe across stadiums, festivals, and arenas this year including acclaimed festival performances at Glastonbury and London's Hyde Park.
UPCOMING 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:
Fri Aug 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park
Mon Aug 21 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
Thu Aug 24 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
Sat Aug 26 - Nashville, TN - GEODIS Park
Tue Aug 29 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Fri Sep 01 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC
Sun Sep 03 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
Wed Sep 06 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
Sat Sep 09 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium
Tue Sep 12 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
Fri Sep 15 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
Sun Sep 17 - Atlanta, GA - Music Midtown Festival
Wed Sep 20 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Sat Sep 23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium
Tue Sep 26 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome
Thu Sep 28 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park
Sun Oct 01 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium
Fri Oct 6 - Indio, CA - Power Trip Festival
Sun Oct 08 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
Wed Oct 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field
Sat Oct 14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Mon Oct 16 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place
Guns N' Roses Reignite World Tour with North American Kickoff
Carrie Underwood Rocks Guns N' Roses North American Tour
Slash Weighs In On Guns N' Roses Biopic Idea
Duff Reflects On Guns N' Roses' Appetite for Destruction Anniversary
Guns N' Roses Share New Single and Video 'Perhaps'- Rival Sons Reveal New Song 'Sweet Life' And Announce Album- more
Robert Plant Announces Saving Grace Tour and Debut Song Release- Dio Limited Edition Box Sets- Green Day Expand 'Dookie'- more
Luke Combs Releases Live Cover Of Tracy Chapman’s 'Fast Car'- Old Dominion Announce 'Memory Lane' Album- more
Sites and Sounds: Louisville Ready to Rock with Late Summer Music Festivals
Victoria Anthony - New Disaster
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony
Cillian Murphy's Sounds from a Safe Harbour Festival
Guns N' Roses Share New Single and Video 'Perhaps'
Rival Sons Reveal New Song 'Sweet Life' And Announce Album
Scott Stapp Delivers New Song 'Higher Power'
Parkway Drive Stream 'Don't Close Your Eyes Reissue
The Dead Daisies Deliver 'Best Of' Album
Plain White T's Share New Single 'Would You Even'
Bad Wolves Premiere 'Legends Never Die' Video
Singled Out: Pamela McNeill's Give Back My Love (Reimagined)