Heart Attack Man Unleash 'Freak Of Nature' Video

Cleveland rockers Heart Attack Man have released a music video for their new single, "Freak Of Nature", which is the title track to their forthcoming album that will be hitting stores on May 26th.

Here is the official announcement: Good morning everyone, it's me Heart Attack Man. Whom up freaking they nature? Haters will say it's fake but we're releasing our new album Freak Of Nature on May 26th. We've got a music video for the title track too.

"Anyway, here's more about the new song from our overlord and savior Eric Egan:

'Freak Of Nature is the most solidified Heart Attack Man song we've written to date. It cranks it all up to eleven and condenses everything we've done into the most potent version of our sound in the form of a true weirdo anthem.

"Lyrically, I really wanted to zero in on embracing feelings of abnormality and a lifelong sense of being out of place. I've always felt a sense of anxiety like I'm about to get yelled at or arrested, and this song is that sentiment flipped into a celebration." Watch the video below:

