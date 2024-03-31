Heart Attack Man And Awsten Knight of Waterparks Deliver 'Like A Kennedy'

(Big Picture Media) The collab of the century has arrived. Pop punk band Heart Attack Man has joined forces with Awsten Knight of Waterparks to bring fans a brand new version of "Like A Kennedy", out now here.

"Like A Kennedy" is a fan favorite from Heart Attack Man's 2023 album Freak Of Nature, which was produced by Lil Aaron and features previous singles "Stick Up" and title track "Freak Of Nature".

"'Like A Kennedy' is a unique song in my eyes. It's a song I wanted to write for so long but had never gotten it completely right," shares front man Eric Egan. "Once we nailed it as a band, it started taking shape beyond the album version. We've never had a vocal feature like this before, and we were beginning to wonder if that would be something we'd wanna explore."

He continues: "It's important to us that features represent real life friendships. Fortunately Awsten already loved the demo version, so it was an easy ask for me. It just made sense. Plus, he brought some ideas to the song I wouldn't have thought of, so I couldn't be happier with the life this song has taken on."

Fans can catch Heart Attack Man on the road this spring with Microwave, Origami Angel, and Carpool Tunnel. The month-long run kicks off on May 7th in Buffalo, with stops to follow in Chicago, Seattle, Anaheim, Nashville, Brooklyn, and more.

