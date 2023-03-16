Imperial Tide Go Off The Leash With New Video

(Atom Splitter) L.A and Las Vegas-based hardcore outfit Imperial Tide have shared the video for their crackling-with-intensity new single "Off the Leash." The video is meant to grab your attention - and keep it - minus any BS or artifice.



"We wanted to make a music video that the audience could immediately identify who we were as a band," says Landon Hill about the visual. "No glitz or glamour - just raw, black and white, and in your face. We made the point to film this video entirely by ourselves, with no filter between us and the fans."

Regarding the deeper meaning behind the song, Hill continues, "'Off the Leash' is about cutting off those around you with disingenuous motives. We build a support system through life and sometimes those we surround ourselves with don't have the drive or intentions to match. The lyric 'All Bark, No Bite' explains how some people just want to talk about what they want...but we're here to take action 'with nothing left to lose.'"

