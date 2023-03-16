.

Imperial Tide Go Off The Leash With New Video

03-16-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Imperial Tide Cover art
Cover art

(Atom Splitter) L.A and Las Vegas-based hardcore outfit Imperial Tide have shared the video for their crackling-with-intensity new single "Off the Leash." The video is meant to grab your attention - and keep it - minus any BS or artifice.

"We wanted to make a music video that the audience could immediately identify who we were as a band," says Landon Hill about the visual. "No glitz or glamour - just raw, black and white, and in your face. We made the point to film this video entirely by ourselves, with no filter between us and the fans."

Regarding the deeper meaning behind the song, Hill continues, "'Off the Leash' is about cutting off those around you with disingenuous motives. We build a support system through life and sometimes those we surround ourselves with don't have the drive or intentions to match. The lyric 'All Bark, No Bite' explains how some people just want to talk about what they want...but we're here to take action 'with nothing left to lose.'"

Related Stories
Imperial Tide Go Off The Leash With New Video

More Imperial Tide News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Def Leppard With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Announce New Album- Queen's Brian May Knighted By King Charles III-- more

Guns N' Roses, Tool, AX7 and Korn Lead Aftershock Lineup- Avenged Sevenfold Nobody Video- Metallica- Puscifer- more

David Lee Roth Shares Cover Of Marvin Gaye Classic- Def Leppard Book Coming- Springsteen Postpones Another Show- more

advertisement
Reviews

The Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vanessa Collier, Kirk Fletcher

Caught In The Act: Iggy Pop Rocks Chicago

Party Favors For St Patrick's Day

Caught In The Act: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Live 2023

Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy Live 2023

Latest News

Def Leppard With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Announce New Album

Rush Share New Visualizer For The Analog Kid

Singled Out: Skott's Roses N Guns

Queen Guitarist Brian May Knighted By King Charles III

Maneskin Announce Rush! World Tour

Metallica Share 'If Darkness Had A Son' Lyric Videos In Eight Languages

Rock For Ronnie (James Dio) Concert in the Park Announced

Louder Than Life 2023 Lineup Announced