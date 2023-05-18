Imperial Tide Reveal Visualizer For 'R.A.T.'

(Atom Splitter) Imperial Tide have shared a visualizer for their new single "R.A.T." The track comes from their new EP, Existence in Crisis, out August 18 via Mascot Records.
"This track echos the sentiment of the entire EP: '..if I light the match, I can set the fire,'" the band says. "This is our spark before we set the world ablaze. The chorus' riff rips, while the punk influenced verses bring a consistent energy that makes you wonder what's next. The song culminates with quite possibly the heaviest moment on the EP, our guitarist Keene's vocals bring a level of grit we haven't touched yet."
As for the EP, the band shares, "Existence in Crisis is the reflection of the world around us, and our space we create in. The songs are a breath of fresh air without re-writing the history of the band. We put the songs together over a period of time that was filled with unrest, personally and socially. We had to say something about what we were seeing and the issues that were so blatantly present. At our core we aren't afraid to ask questions or push back on the things we don't agree with. The EP is our first step into pushing 'Tide in a way that separates us from the standard product that our genre seems to revert to." Watch the video below:
Imperial Tide Go Off The Leash With New Video
Corey Taylor Not Expecting To Get Rock Hall Induction- Jimmy Buffett Hospitalized And Postpones Concert- Blur Return- Def Leppard- more
Foo Fighters Share New Song 'Under You' And Announce Streaming Event- Ghost Share Cover Of Iron Maiden Classic- more
GMA Goes Behind the Scenes at Garth Brooks' Las Vegas Residency- Chase Rice Pays Tribute to His Late Father With 'For A Day'- more
Hozier Announces New Album 'Unreal Unearth'- $uicideboy$ Announce US Arena And Amphitheater Grey Day Tour- more
What's Doing with Joe Bonamassa
Root 66: Ian Jones- Arkansauce- Steve Dawson- The Petersens
Duff McKagan - This is the Song
Sites and Sounds: Belize Songwriter Festival
RockPile: American Jetset- Blak29- And More
Corey Taylor Not Expecting To Get Rock Hall Induction
Jimmy Buffett Hospitalized And Postpones Concert
Def Leppard Stream Drastic Symphonies Version Of 'When Love And Hate Collide'
blur Share Song From First New Album In 8 Years
Arctic Rain Share Cover Of Journey Classic 'Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)'
Mercury Studios To Release Hot Tuna Acoustic Three-Cd Boxed Set
Lockjaw Premiere 'I Can't Escape' Video
Silence & Light Release 'Purple' Lyric Video