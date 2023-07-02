Incantation Announce New Album 'Unholy Deification'

(Earsplit) Incantation will unleash their new album, Unholy Deification, via Relapse Records on August 25th, today revealing the record's artwork, track listing, preorders, and first single/video!
Frontman John McEntee comments, "I'm not interested in playing it safe. I think other people feel that there are limits to what we do. However, I don't see it that way. If it feels right, then it's Incantation.
"The songs we write are an honest expression of ourselves. When people hear the new album, I hope they think, 'Why are these guys so pissed off?!' Rage gives focus, which is why this album turned out the way it did."
Unholy Deification Track Listing:
1. Offerings (The Swarm) IV
2. Concordat (The Pact) I
3. Chalice (Vessel Consanguineous) VIII
4. Homunculus (Spirit Made Flesh) IX
5. Invocation (Chthonic Merge) X
6. Megaron (Sunken Chamber) VI
7. Convulse (Words Of Power) III
8. Altar (Unify In Carnage) V
9. Exile (Defy The False) II
10. Circle (Eye of Ascension) VII
INCANTATION will be on tour throughout Europe and Australia this Summer. See all confirmed dates below.
INCANTATION Live:
6/30/2023 Pitfest - Emmen, NL
7/01/2023 Kavka Oudaan - Antwerp, BE
7/02/2023 Boston Music Room - London, UK
7/03/2023 Rebellion - Manchester, UK
7/04/2023 Exchange - Bristol, UK
7/06/2023 Le Belvedere - Namur, BE
7/07/2023 Bambi Galore - Hamburg, DE
7/08/2023 Metal Magic Festival - Fredericia, DK
7/09/2023 The Abyss - Gothenburg, SE
7/11/2023 Debaser - Stockholm, SE
7/14/2023 In Flammen Open Air - Torgau, DE
7/15/2023 Forest Fest - Chevenez, CH
7/16/2023 Slaughter Club - Milan, IT
7/17/2023 Bridge Klub - Ilirska Bistrica, SL
7/18/2023 Fuga - Bratislava, SK
7/20/2023 Hydrozagadka - Warsaw, PL
7/21/2023 Injure Grind Attack Fest - Zawiercie, PL
7/22/2023 Enter The Eternal Fire - Volyne, CZ
7/25/2023 EL Barrio Club - Dubai, UAE
7/27/2023 Crown And Anchor Hotel - Adelaide, AU
7/28/2023 The Bridge Hotel - Sydney, AU
7/29/2023 Max Watts Vic - Melbourne, AU
7/30/2023 The Basement - Canberra, AU
Goatwhore And Incantation Coheadlining Vile Ascension Tour
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Shares 'The Road To The US Festival' Documentary- Greta Van Fleet Share Live Debut Of 'The Falling Sky'- more
AC/DC, Mellencamp, Frampton, Trucks Featured On New TV Series With- KISS Farewell Tour Reunion Offer Rejected By Ace and Peter- more
All-Star Salute To Lee Greenwood Hitting Theaters For Veterans Day- Vince Gill and Paul Franklin Share Their Take On 'Danny Boy'- more.
Sites and Sounds: Calgary Stampede - Canada's Rocking Rodeo
On The Record: Poe, Anthony W. Rogers, Duwayne Burnside and Jann Klose
Motorhead - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival '07
Caught In The Act: 3 Doors Down and Candlebox Live 2023