Incantation Announce New Album 'Unholy Deification'

(Earsplit) Incantation will unleash their new album, Unholy Deification, via Relapse Records on August 25th, today revealing the record's artwork, track listing, preorders, and first single/video!



Frontman John McEntee comments, "I'm not interested in playing it safe. I think other people feel that there are limits to what we do. However, I don't see it that way. If it feels right, then it's Incantation.

"The songs we write are an honest expression of ourselves. When people hear the new album, I hope they think, 'Why are these guys so pissed off?!' Rage gives focus, which is why this album turned out the way it did."

Unholy Deification Track Listing:

1. Offerings (The Swarm) IV

2. Concordat (The Pact) I

3. Chalice (Vessel Consanguineous) VIII

4. Homunculus (Spirit Made Flesh) IX

5. Invocation (Chthonic Merge) X

6. Megaron (Sunken Chamber) VI

7. Convulse (Words Of Power) III

8. Altar (Unify In Carnage) V

9. Exile (Defy The False) II

10. Circle (Eye of Ascension) VII



INCANTATION will be on tour throughout Europe and Australia this Summer. See all confirmed dates below.



INCANTATION Live:

6/30/2023 Pitfest - Emmen, NL

7/01/2023 Kavka Oudaan - Antwerp, BE

7/02/2023 Boston Music Room - London, UK

7/03/2023 Rebellion - Manchester, UK

7/04/2023 Exchange - Bristol, UK

7/06/2023 Le Belvedere - Namur, BE

7/07/2023 Bambi Galore - Hamburg, DE

7/08/2023 Metal Magic Festival - Fredericia, DK

7/09/2023 The Abyss - Gothenburg, SE

7/11/2023 Debaser - Stockholm, SE

7/14/2023 In Flammen Open Air - Torgau, DE

7/15/2023 Forest Fest - Chevenez, CH

7/16/2023 Slaughter Club - Milan, IT

7/17/2023 Bridge Klub - Ilirska Bistrica, SL

7/18/2023 Fuga - Bratislava, SK

7/20/2023 Hydrozagadka - Warsaw, PL

7/21/2023 Injure Grind Attack Fest - Zawiercie, PL

7/22/2023 Enter The Eternal Fire - Volyne, CZ

7/25/2023 EL Barrio Club - Dubai, UAE

7/27/2023 Crown And Anchor Hotel - Adelaide, AU

7/28/2023 The Bridge Hotel - Sydney, AU

7/29/2023 Max Watts Vic - Melbourne, AU

7/30/2023 The Basement - Canberra, AU

