Iron Maiden Team With Marvel For New Apparel Line

Heavy metal legends Iron Maiden and iconic comics brand Marvel have just launched a new apparel line that is now available to order via Amazon.

The line available via the online retailer includes four different shirts: An off-white (natural) t-shirt called "Marvel Zombies Eddie", as well as a black "Marvel Aces High War Machine".

They are joined by the black "Iron Maiden Marvel Guardians Of The Galaxy" shirt and the black "Can I Play With Madness Deadpool" shirt. All four are available here.

