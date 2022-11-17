.

Iron Maiden Team With Marvel For New Apparel Line

Michael Angulia | 11-16-2022

Iron Maiden Store front screenshot
Store front screenshot

Heavy metal legends Iron Maiden and iconic comics brand Marvel have just launched a new apparel line that is now available to order via Amazon.

The line available via the online retailer includes four different shirts: An off-white (natural) t-shirt called "Marvel Zombies Eddie", as well as a black "Marvel Aces High War Machine".

They are joined by the black "Iron Maiden Marvel Guardians Of The Galaxy" shirt and the black "Can I Play With Madness Deadpool" shirt. All four are available here.

Related Stories


Iron Maiden Team With Marvel For New Apparel Line

Iron Maiden To Expand The Future Past Tour Into 2024

Iron Maiden Collaborate With Avenged Sevenfold For Legacy Of The Beast

Ozzy, Iron Maiden, GN'R Lead Heavy Metal Halloween Lineup on AXS TV

Iron Maiden Announce The Future Past Tour

Iron Maiden Music and Merch

News > Iron Maiden

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement

Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne Reacts To Receiving Four Grammy Nominations- Biohazard's Original Lineup Reunites For 35th Anniversary- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Mammoth WVH Bonus Track- Ozzy Osbourne Scores Four Grammy Nominations- more

Foreigner Announce Farewell Tour- The Doors Unreleased Song- Metallica- August Burns Red- Panic! At The Disco- AFI- more

Kurt Cobain Guitar Sells For $486,400 - Bruce Springsteen To Perform Tonight Show Residency- Black Sabbath- Pierce The Veil- more

advertisement

Reviews

On The Record: Tobias Berblinger - The Luckiest Hippie Alive

Caught In The Act: Taylor Dayne

RockPile: Spotlight on Deko Entertainment

Hot In The City: Arizona's Autumn Concert Lineup

Live: Dropkick Murphys Rock Phoenix

Latest News

Iron Maiden Team With Marvel For New Apparel Line

Historic Nashville Music Venue Closing After 51 Years

Seether Expand 'Disclaimer' For 20th Anniversary

Flogging Molly, Anti Flag and Skinny Lister Announce Tour

LOVE BY NUMB3RS Premiere 'Ashes' Video

Jagwar Twin Unplug For 'Soul Is A Star'

Lee Greenwood Honored On 80th Birthday For 25 Million In Sales

Stoner Rock Icons Hermano Ink With Ripple Music

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 1998 - 2022 Rock News Network All rights reserved.