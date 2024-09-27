Iron Maiden Expand The Run For Your Lives Tour

Iron Maiden's Run For Your Lives Tour is proving to be a hot ticket in Europe and as a result the legendary metal band have expanded the trek with additional shows added in Berlin, Paris, and Budapest.

The new Berlin show will be taking place on July 30th at the Waldbuhne. Guitarist Adrian Smith had this to say, "The Waldbuhne is an amazing place to play and we've always had incredible audiences there. We have played this venue 2 or 3 times before and we are delighted we now get to play 2 nights on the Run For Your Lives World Tour! Thanks German fans!"

Fans in Paris will also have the chance to see the tour on July 20th at the La Defense Arena. Frontman Bruce Dickinson shared, Everyone knows I love Paris - Iron Maiden has played there every tour since the 2 nights with Kiss at the Hippodrome in 1980 through the Bataclan to Bercy to the Parc des Princes and the last time and next year at the amazing Defense Arena. Rod and I are big rugby fans and went to the semis and finals of the World Cup in Paris last year, hopefully Owen Farrell and some of the Racing players will come to the show. Fans will get TWO great nights there this time."

The second show in Budapest will take place on May 28th at the Budapest Arena.

