.

Iron Maiden Expand The Run For Your Lives Tour

09-27-2024
Iron Maiden Expand The Run For Your Lives Tour

Iron Maiden's Run For Your Lives Tour is proving to be a hot ticket in Europe and as a result the legendary metal band have expanded the trek with additional shows added in Berlin, Paris, and Budapest.

The new Berlin show will be taking place on July 30th at the Waldbuhne. Guitarist Adrian Smith had this to say, "The Waldbuhne is an amazing place to play and we've always had incredible audiences there. We have played this venue 2 or 3 times before and we are delighted we now get to play 2 nights on the Run For Your Lives World Tour! Thanks German fans!"

Fans in Paris will also have the chance to see the tour on July 20th at the La Defense Arena. Frontman Bruce Dickinson shared, Everyone knows I love Paris - Iron Maiden has played there every tour since the 2 nights with Kiss at the Hippodrome in 1980 through the Bataclan to Bercy to the Parc des Princes and the last time and next year at the amazing Defense Arena. Rod and I are big rugby fans and went to the semis and finals of the World Cup in Paris last year, hopefully Owen Farrell and some of the Racing players will come to the show. Fans will get TWO great nights there this time."

The second show in Budapest will take place on May 28th at the Budapest Arena.

Related Stories
Iron Maiden Expand The Run For Your Lives Tour

Iron Maiden Not Using Dynamic Ticket Pricing For Run For Your Lives Tour

Iron Maiden Announce 'Run For Your Lives' World Tour

Paul Di'Anno Revisits Iron Maiden Classic With ZP Theart

Iron Maiden Announce 'Powerslave' 40th Anniversary Zoetrope Vinyl Limited Edition

News > Iron Maiden

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Billy Joel And Sting Postpone Tonight's Stadium Show- Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Gets 'High On You' With Crossbone Skully- more

Staind And Breaking Benjamin Shows Sidelined By Hurricane Helene- Lynyrd Skynyrd Cancel More Shows Due To Family Medical Emergency- more

Day In Country

Brooks & Dunn Team With Lainey Wilson For 'Play Something Country'- Craig Morgan Recruits By The Reeves Brothers For 'She Don't Want A Cowboy'- more

Reviews

RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records

Live: Riot Fest 2024

Hippies & Cowboys - Fork in the Road

Live: Something Corporate Rock Chicago For Riot Fest

Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa Heads for Alaska

Latest News

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Gets 'High On You' With Crossbone Skully

Preview Coldplay's CBS News Sunday Morning Appearance

Moody Blues' John Lodge Performs Days Of Future Passed U.S. Dates Revealed

Watch The Plot In You's 'Pretend' Video

Weezer Share 5 Previously Unrelease 'Blue Album' Era Tracks

Marilyn Manson Shares 'Sacrilegious' Video To Announce New Album

Schenker Open To Classic UFO Lineup Reunion

Billy Joel And Sting Postpone Tonight's Stadium Show