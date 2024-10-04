The Hu Rock Iron Maiden's 'The Trooper'

Mongolian rockers The Hu have shared a cover of the Iron Maiden classic "The Trooper" as they prepared to join the heavy metal legends on the North American leg of their Future Past arena tour tonight in San Diego.

Frontman Gala had this to say, "The Hu is thrilled to be on Iron Maiden's Future Past Tour in North America. For us, this tour represents an important milestone for the Mongolian music industry and a historical step towards world stage.

"As a special thank you, and out of huge respect as fans of the band, we covered their legendary song 'The Trooper' and are happy to be sharing that with you ahead of this tour!"

THE HU Upcoming Tour Dates

10/4 San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre &

10/5 Las Vegas, NV - Michelob ULTRA Arena &

10/8 Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum &

10/9 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center &

10/12 Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst ^

10/14 Portland, OR - MODA Center &

10/15 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory ^

10/16 Tacoma, WA -Tacoma Dome &

10/18 Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center &

10/19 Denver, CO - Ball Arena &

10/21 West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom ^

10/22 St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center &

10/24 Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena &

10/25 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues ^

10/26 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena &

10/27 Quebec, QC - Videotron Centre &

10/28 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre ^

10/30 Montreal, QC - Centre Bell &

10/31 Buffalo, NY - Electric City ^

11/1 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center &

11/2 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center &

11/4 Albany, NY - Empire Live ^

11/6 Worcester, MA - DCU Center &

11/7 Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center ^

11/8 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena &

11/9 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center &

11/12 Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena &

11/13 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center &

11/15 Houston, TX - House of Blues ^

11/16 Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena &

11/17 San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center &

& with Iron Maiden

^ with The Funeral Portrait

Related Stories

Eric Church Helping Home State's Hurricane Helene Efforts With New Song 'Darkest Hour'

Singled Out: Huntley (The Voice Season 24 Champion)'s Tell Me When It's Over

Staind And Breaking Benjamin Shows Sidelined By Hurricane Helene

Hulvey Presents: The All For You Tour Announced

News > The Hu