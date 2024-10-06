Iron Maiden Launch North American Future Past Tour

(FunHouse) Iron Maiden return to North America, kicking off their highly anticipated The Future Past Tour at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in San Diego this past Friday (October 4th), treating the packed amphitheater to an explosive 2-hour, high-energy set.

From the incendiary show opener, "Caught Somewhere In Time," the band captivated the audience with a set that seamlessly moved through The Future Past with songs such as "The Time Machine" and "Hell On Earth" from Iron Maiden's most recent acclaimed studio album Senjutsu.

Fan favorites like "The Prisoner," "Fear of The Dark," and their iconic single "The Trooper," plus songs from their 1986 seminal album Somewhere In Time, including the worldwide hit single "Wasted Years" alongside the likes of "Heaven Can Wait," "Stranger In A Strange Land" and the legendary "Alexander The Great" were performed throughout the night, all of which have been delighting fans around the world.

The Future Past Tour will have played to almost three-quarters of a million fans at more than 50 jam-packed shows across Europe, Australia and Japan and continues to sell out arenas across North America this fall taking that number to well over 1 million rock fans! Featuring one of the most spectacular stage productions of the band's career, it has received rave reviews in every city and country that Iron Maiden visited.

OCTOBER 2024

Tues 8th: Kia Forum, LOS ANGELES, CA

Wed 9th: Footprint Center, PHOENIX, AZ

Sat 12th: Aftershock Festival, SACRAMENTO, CA

Mon 14th: MODA Center, PORTLAND, OR

Weds 16th: Tacoma Dome, TACOMA, WA

Fri 18th: Delta Center, SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Sat 19th: Ball Arena, DENVER, CO

Tues 22nd: Xcel Energy Center, ST PAUL, MN

Thurs 24th: Allstate Arena, ROSEMONT, IL

Sat 26th: Scotiabank Arena, TORONTO, ON

Sun 27th: Videotron Centre, QUEBEC, QC

Weds 30th: Centre Bell, MONTREAL, QC

NOVEMBER 2024

Fri 1st: Wells Fargo Center, PHILADELPHIA, PA

Sat 2nd: Barclays Center, BROOKLYN, NY

Weds 6th: DCU Center, WORCESTER, MA

Fri 8th: PPG Paints Arena, PITTSBURGH, PA

Sat 9th: Prudential Center, NEWARK, NJ

Tues 12th: CFG Bank Arena, BALTIMORE, MD

Weds 13th: Spectrum Center, CHARLOTTE, NC

Sat 16th: Dickies Arena, FORT WORTH, TX

Sun 17th: Frost Bank Center (formerly AT&T Center), SAN ANTONIO, TX

