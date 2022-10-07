Iron Maiden Announce The Future Past Tour

The Future Past Tour poster

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden has announced the first series of dates for a 2023 European tour. Currently set to open in Krakow, Poland on June 13, The Future Past Tour will feature previously unperformed songs from the band's most recent studio album, "Senjutsu" along with a focus on 1986's "Somewhere In Time" record, plus other classic cuts.

"Following the release of our latest album, Senjutsu, we updated the current Legacy of the Beast Tour a little by opening the show with the first 3 songs from it, with the Japanese Palace stage set," says Steve Harris. " As it doesn't make a lot of sense to repeat this for a 'Senjutsu' album tour, we thought about other options and we've decided to revisit 'Somewhere In Time' as that tour didn't feature in the various retrospective history tours we've played over the years. They were based on our 80's concert videos and sadly we did not film that tour (blame the manager!!).

"We have had lots of requests from fans over the years for many tracks on it so we are now going to play them, plus of course a few others we know you will like! It will also be particularly satisfying to finally get to play some of the more epic tracks on 'Senjutsu', it's been a long wait! 2023 is going to be an exciting time and we're really looking forward to seeing everyone again in the UK, Ireland and around Europe."

Get ticket info and see the first series of tour dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

