Jack Shares Ozzy Osbourne Covid-19 Update

Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne is "doing well" in his fight with Covid-19, his son Jack Osbourne said during a media appearance late last week.
Jack was asked about Ozzy's condition during an appearance on TalkTV's The News Desk last Thursday (April 28th). He responded, "He's doing well. I spoke to him shortly before coming in. He just says, I'll save the colorful language, but he says it sucks."
News of Ozzy testing positive for the virus was revealed last week by his wife and manger Sharon on her newly launched television program, The Talk UK.
Sharon shared on the program (via TMZ), "Ozzy was only diagnosed... It was, like, middle of the night [U.K.] time. I spoke to him and he's okay. I am very worried about Ozzy right now. We've gone two years without him catching COVID and it's just Ozzy's luck he would get it now." Watch Jack's interview below:
