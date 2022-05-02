.

Jack Shares Ozzy Osbourne Covid-19 Update

Michael Angulia | 05-02-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Ozzy Osbourne promo photo
promo photo

Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne is "doing well" in his fight with Covid-19, his son Jack Osbourne said during a media appearance late last week.

Jack was asked about Ozzy's condition during an appearance on TalkTV's The News Desk last Thursday (April 28th). He responded, "He's doing well. I spoke to him shortly before coming in. He just says, I'll save the colorful language, but he says it sucks."

News of Ozzy testing positive for the virus was revealed last week by his wife and manger Sharon on her newly launched television program, The Talk UK.

Sharon shared on the program (via TMZ), "Ozzy was only diagnosed... It was, like, middle of the night [U.K.] time. I spoke to him and he's okay. I am very worried about Ozzy right now. We've gone two years without him catching COVID and it's just Ozzy's luck he would get it now." Watch Jack's interview below:

Related Stories
Jack Shares Ozzy Osbourne Covid-19 Update

Ozzy Osbourne Tests Positive For COVID-19

Randy Rhoads Documentary Set For Release

Jimmy Page Explains Why He Is Not On Ozzy's New Album

Ozzy Osbourne Has Completed New Album

News > Ozzy Osbourne

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar Tributes Taylor Hawkins With Live Foo Fighter Cover- Jack Shares Ozzy Osbourne Covid-19 Update- Awolnation- more

Axl Rose Does Surprise Performance With Carrie Underwood- Motley Crue and Def Leppard Rotating Stadium Tour Headline Spot- more

Slash Announces Limited Edition Double RSD Live Album- Dolly Parton Will 'Accept Gracefully' Rock Hall Induction-Def Leppard- more

Rush Top Multiple Charts- Ozzy Osbourne Tests Positive For COVID-19- Eddie Van Halen Rivalry Leads Randy Rhoads Doc Preview- more

advertisement
Reviews

Still at Work: Men at Work's Colin Hay on Tour Behind New Solo Album

Caught In The Act: Candlebox Unplugged In Chicago

Caravan of Pain: The True Story of the Tattoo the Earth Tour

Get To Know... THE DEV

Caught In The Act: Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs

Latest News

Sammy Hagar Tributes Taylor Hawkins With Live Foo Fighter Cover

Jack Shares Ozzy Osbourne Covid-19 Update

Awolnation Announce Falling Forward Tour

Blacktop Mojo Get Animated For Concept Video Series

38 Special In The Studio For 'Special Forces' 40th Anniversary

Tangerine Dream Share 'La Divina Commedia' Trailer

Corey Feldman Announces Love Retours

Singled Out: Angie Goeke's Farewell