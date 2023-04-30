.

Jag Panzer Release 'Tales From The Hallowed' Documentary

04-30-2023

(Earsplit) Jag Panzer keep delivering the goods. After unleashing new track "Stronger Than You Know" last week, the group has uploaded a fourteen-minute YouTube documentary in support of their upcoming offering, The Hallowed, set to drop on June 23rd through Atomic Fire Records.

The video - Tales From The Hallowed -- delves into The Hallowed's recording process, the concept behind both the album and comic book of the same name and so much more.

The Hallowed will be available as a digipak CD, standard CD, 2xLP (White/Blue, Transparent/Blue, Blue/White, White/Black), and digitally. Watch the documentary below:

