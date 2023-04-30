Jag Panzer Release 'Tales From The Hallowed' Documentary

Album art

(Earsplit) Jag Panzer keep delivering the goods. After unleashing new track "Stronger Than You Know" last week, the group has uploaded a fourteen-minute YouTube documentary in support of their upcoming offering, The Hallowed, set to drop on June 23rd through Atomic Fire Records.



The video - Tales From The Hallowed -- delves into The Hallowed's recording process, the concept behind both the album and comic book of the same name and so much more.

The Hallowed will be available as a digipak CD, standard CD, 2xLP (White/Blue, Transparent/Blue, Blue/White, White/Black), and digitally. Watch the documentary below:

