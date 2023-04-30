(Earsplit) Jag Panzer keep delivering the goods. After unleashing new track "Stronger Than You Know" last week, the group has uploaded a fourteen-minute YouTube documentary in support of their upcoming offering, The Hallowed, set to drop on June 23rd through Atomic Fire Records.
The video - Tales From The Hallowed -- delves into The Hallowed's recording process, the concept behind both the album and comic book of the same name and so much more.
The Hallowed will be available as a digipak CD, standard CD, 2xLP (White/Blue, Transparent/Blue, Blue/White, White/Black), and digitally. Watch the documentary below:
Jag Panzer Share New Song 'Stronger Than You Know'
Iron Maiden and Soundgarden Land In Top 5 Of Rock Hall Fan Vote- KK’s Priest Recruit Paul Di'Anno To Support At Debut Show- more
The Gaslight Anthem Share First New Song In Nine Years 'Positive Charge'- Rival Sons Release New Single 'Guillotine'- more
Carl Palmer Recovering From Heart Procedure- Metallica Animated For 'Crown Of Barbed Wire' Video- Pearl Jam Offshoot Brad- ZO2 Reunite- more
Caught In The Act: The Joe Perry Project Rocks Arcada Theatre
Live: Fatoumata Diawara Live In Phoenix
Sites and Sounds: The Lake of the Ozarks is Ready to Rock!
Sites and Sounds: Alpine Helen Songwriters Festival
Caught In The Act: Puddle of Mudd Live 2023
Iron Maiden and Soundgarden Land In Top 5 Of Rock Hall Fan Vote
KK's Priest Recruit Paul Di'Anno To Support At Debut Show
Fair Warning Guitarist Helge Engelke Dead At 61
The Rolling Stones Stream New 'Blinded By Rainbows' Lyric Videos
KISS Rock 'Deuce' During 1975 Midnight Special Performance
Against The Current Premiere 'good guy' Video
Jag Panzer Release 'Tales From The Hallowed' Documentary
The Stone Eye Release New Video And Album