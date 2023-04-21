Jag Panzer Share New Song 'Stronger Than You Know'

Album art

(Earsplit) Fans had to wait six years but now veteran US heavy metallers Jag Panzer are back with full force and yet another sonic preview of their anticipated new album, The Hallowed, set for release on June 23rd, through Atomic Fire Records.



"Stronger Than You Know" is the title of the band's latest single -- chapter four of their upcoming musical saga, a classic five-minute banger featuring an infectiously anthemic chorus -- that can also be enjoyed in the form of a new lyric video by the band's own Mark Briody (guitars).



Elaborates the band, "'Stronger Than You Know' is written from the viewpoint of the eagles in the story. The eagles are used for surveillance, however they become killers during this song. Those who have the comic will notice that the men who the eagles kill are the band members. This is a tip-of-the-hat to Jag Panzer's first release which shows a woman warrior killing the band..."

The Hallowed is quite a different album compared to Jag Panzer's back catalog works since it follows the conceptual storyline of the band's comic book of the same title which came out in late 2022.



Bass and drum tracks for The Hallowed were recorded at Sonic Phish Productions in Arizona and engineered by revered drummer Ken Mary (Alice Cooper, Fifth Angel, Flotsam & Jetsam), with additional recording for guitars and vocals taking place at SteamPunk Audio Labs in Arizona and Hound House Studios in Colorado. Longtime engineering guru and extended JAG PANZER family member Jim Morris mixed the record at the famous Morrisound Studios in Florida while Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More, Halford, Candlemass, Armored Saint) added his mastering magic to the album. The staggering cover artwork was crafted by Dusan Markovic (Angel Witch, Virgin Steele) before longtime underground metal artist Travis Smith (Megadeth, Opeth, Overkill) was brought in to handle the layout of The Hallowed, finalizing an amazing team of artists for the new album.



JAG PANZER - Welcome To The Hallowed Tour 2023:

7/29/2023 Headbangers Open Air Festival - Brande-Hörnerkirchen, DE

8/01/2023 Colos-Saal - Aschaffenburg, DE w/ Elvenpath

8/02/2023 Goldgrube - Kassel, DE w/ Generation Steel

8/04/2023 MTS - Oldenburg, DE

8/05/2023 Wacken Open Air - Wacken, DE

8/09/2023 Musigburg - Aarburg, CH

8/11/2023 De Pul - Uden, NL

8/12/02023 Alcatraz Festival - Kortrijk, BE

9/29/2023 Blades Of Steel Metal Festival 3.0 - Madison, WI

More dates to be added soon!

Related Stories

More Jag Panzer News