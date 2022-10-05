Jawbox's J. Robbins Hitting The Road With Bob Mould

J. Robbins, of Government Issue, Jawbox, Burning Airlines, Office of Future Plans, J Robbins band fame, is hitting the road with Bob Mould this week.
Robbins is supporting Mould on his Northeast U.S. solo electric tour dates that kick off this Friday, May 13th at the Newton Theater in Newton, New Jersey.
Cellist Gordon Withers will join Robbins for his sets on the tour which is scheduled to run through May 27th where it concludes at the Provincetown Town Hall in Provincetown, MA.
Fans can also catch Robbins during a special stand alone solo dates on May 25th at the City Winery in Boston, MA. See all of the dates for the tour below:
May 13 Newton Theater, Newton, New Jersey
May 14, Appell Center, York, Pennsylvania
May 15 World Cafe Live, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
May 17, Daryl's House, Pawling, New York
May 18, Lark Hall, Albany, New York
May 20, Levon Helm Studios, Woodstock, New York
May 21, Flying Monkey, Plymouth, New Hampshire
May 22, Hawks & Reed Performing Arts Center, Greenfield, Massachusetts
May 24, The Kate, Old Saybrook, Connecticut
May 25, City Winery, Boston, Massachusetts (no Bob Mould)
May 26 Greenwich Odeum, East Greenwich, Rhode Island
May 27, Provincetown Town Hall, Provincetown, Massachusetts
