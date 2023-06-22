J. Robbins Covers Naked Raygun For Tribute Album

Cover art

(Sweet Cheetah) Put It Here Productions and Big Minnow Records have joined forces to help continue the legacy of trailblazers Naked Raygun and their bassist, the late Pierre Kezdy, who sadly passed away from cancer in October of 2020.

The tribute album consists of cover songs from artists who not only love Naked Raygun, but were also influenced by them. Hot Water Music, Face To Face, Swingin' Utters, J. Robbins (Jawbox), Josh Caterer (Smoking Popes), The Bollweevils, The Methadones, Pegboy, The Brokedowns, The Usuals, Grey Trash Aliens, Death And Memphis, The Turdles, and Stress Dreams, all recorded one of their favorite songs, paying homage to the band and a legend gone too soon.

"Naked Raygun was a formative influence on my concept of punk music from the first time I heard 'Surf Combat' back in the mid-1980s (back when you really had to go digging to find the weird music that made life worth living)," Robbins says. "When I played bass in the DC hardcore band Government Issue, it blew my mind to find out that NR were fans of our band just as we were fans of theirs, and I'm grateful to have gone forward with members and former members of this band from hero worship at a distance to actual friendship. Covering NR is difficult because I regard the original versions of their songs as essentially perfect and I didn't want to just do a pale imitation. I picked "Got Hurt" because it was kind of a forgotten gem from their weirdest early "Basement Screams" days, and it never got properly recorded or released except as a recently unearthed bonus track - therefore ripe for a little reinterpretation. Thanks to Jeff Pezzati for encouragement and help digging out the lyrics In this recording"



Godspeed... A Tribute to Pierre Kezdy will be released digitally and on vinyl on Friday, July 28, 2023. 100 percent of profits from record sales will be donated directly to the Kezdy family to honor Pierre's legacy and inspiration that he gave to the world of punk music.

J. Robbins band has several June and July dates on the book (including several supporting Braid) and the Naked Raygun tune will be in the full band set.Check out the tribute here and the live dates below:

June 22 Ottobar, Baltimore MD (Electric duo with Gordon Withers, cello, opening for Quattracenta and Live Skull)

Full band, featuring Gordon Withers, Brooks Harlan, Peter Moffett:

July 13 Tellus 360, Lancaster PA supporting Braid

July 14 Crossroads, Garwood NJ supporting Braid

July 15 Music Hall of Williamsburg, Brooklyn NY supporting Braid

July 16 The Sinclair, Boston MA supporting Braid

July 17 Rejects Beer Co, Middletown RI headlining show (no Braid)

Full band, featuring Gordon Withers, Brooks Harlan, Darren Zentek:

July 20 Atlantis Club, Washington DC supporting Clutch

