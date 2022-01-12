.

Jethro Tull Unleash 'The Zealot Game' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 01-12-2022

Jethro Tull Album cover art
Album cover art

Jethro Tull have released a music video for their brand new single "The Zealot Gene". The song is the title track to their first new album in almost two decades, which is set to be released on January 28th.

Ian Anderson had this to say about the track, "The title track offers many allusions to the radical, politically-charged world of populism in leadership. As a song lyric, it sums up, for me, the divisive nature of societal relationships and the extreme views which fuel the fires of hate and prejudice, more so today perhaps, than at any time in history.

"Perhaps you think you know who I might have been thinking about here but, in reality, there are probably right now at least five prominent, dictatorial national figures who could fit the bill." Watch the video below:

Jethro Tull Unleash 'The Zealot Game' Video

Katastro - Sucker