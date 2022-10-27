Jimi Hendrix's 'Purple Haze' From 1969 Los Angeles Forum Concert Streaming

(hennemusic) Jimi Hendrix's team is streaming live audio of "Purple Haze" as the latest preview to the November 18 release of "The Jimi Hendrix Experience Los Angeles Forum: April 26, 1969."

Recorded before a sold out audience, the performance of the original lineup - Hendrix, drummer Mitch Mitchell and bassist Noel Redding - which has never before been released in its entirety, will be issued in time for the 80th anniversary of Jimi Hendrix's birth (November 27).

The 1969 concert was recorded by Wally Heider and Bill Halverson contemporaneously, and recently remixed by longtime Hendrix producer/engineer Eddie Kramer for maximum audio fidelity. It was produced by Kramer, Janie Hendrix, CEO of Experience Hendrix, L.L.C. and the sister of Jimi Hendrix, and John McDermott, who manages the Hendrix music catalog on behalf of Experience Hendrix.

The package's liner notes are by former LA Times staff writer/critic Randy Lewis with a preface by ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons who attended the Hendrix Forum show, having toured with the Experience as part of the Moving Sidewalks, his pre-ZZ band.

Read what Gibbons had to say about the show and stream "Purple Haze" here.

