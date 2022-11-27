Joan of Arkansas Deliver Their Doomwop EP

Doom Wop cover art

Arizona rockers Joan of Arkansas are celebrating the release of their brand new "Doomwop" EP that features their previously shared single "Atomic Rose".

They said of the EP, "We noticed that a couple of motown/doo wop inspired songs started popping up in our rotation and we did what we do: Uglied them up and went for the sludgiest bass and guitar tones we could.

"Seriously, the bass intro on Doom Town will loosen your fillings. We came up with the term DOOM WOP to describe these 3 weird lil songs that seemed to be playing by their own weird lil rules. It just made sense to group these 3 together and document these dark, and we think fun as hell lil nuggets."

And they said of the single, "'Atomic Rose' is a buzzy post-punk/power poppy/60's inspired little bomb about surviving the apocalypse. When Josh hit us with the lyrics 'living off twinkies, fighting off nazis!' We laughed for a solid 10 minutes straight and then got to work.

"It's got all the hallmarks of a J.O.A. song: distorted as all get out, fuzzy and dark low end, manic drumming, gang vocals, and more hooks than a tackle box." Stream the EP below:

