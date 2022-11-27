.

Joan of Arkansas Deliver Their Doomwop EP

Keavin Wiggins | November 27, 2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Joan of Arkansas Doom Wop cover art
Doom Wop cover art

Arizona rockers Joan of Arkansas are celebrating the release of their brand new "Doomwop" EP that features their previously shared single "Atomic Rose".

They said of the EP, "We noticed that a couple of motown/doo wop inspired songs started popping up in our rotation and we did what we do: Uglied them up and went for the sludgiest bass and guitar tones we could.

"Seriously, the bass intro on Doom Town will loosen your fillings. We came up with the term DOOM WOP to describe these 3 weird lil songs that seemed to be playing by their own weird lil rules. It just made sense to group these 3 together and document these dark, and we think fun as hell lil nuggets."

And they said of the single, "'Atomic Rose' is a buzzy post-punk/power poppy/60's inspired little bomb about surviving the apocalypse. When Josh hit us with the lyrics 'living off twinkies, fighting off nazis!' We laughed for a solid 10 minutes straight and then got to work.

"It's got all the hallmarks of a J.O.A. song: distorted as all get out, fuzzy and dark low end, manic drumming, gang vocals, and more hooks than a tackle box." Stream the EP below:

Related Stories


Joan of Arkansas Deliver Their Doomwop EP

Joan of Arkansas Music and Merch

News > Joan of Arkansas

advertisement
Day In Rock

Neal Schon Suggests Journey Reunite With Gregg Rolie- Pantera's Rex Brown Pumped For Reunion Shows- Type O Negative- more

Red Hot Chili Peppers Share 'Return Of The Dream Canteen' Bonus Track- Tom Petty's New Album 'Live At The Fillmore 1997' Streaming- more

Pantera Add Reunion Tour Dates- Nita Strauss To Undergo Surgery- Five Finger Death Punch- Roger Daltrey Tributes Wilko Johnson- more

Journey's Jonathan Cain Reacts To Neal Schon's Lawsuit- Motley Crue Limited Edition Box Sets- Misfits Cancel New Year's Eve Show- more

advertisement
Reviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Dave Mason

On The Record: Night Crickets- Drowning Pool- Slinky Vagabond

The Blues: Rory Block- Crystal Shawanda- Jimmy Carpenter- More

On The Record: Tobias Berblinger - The Luckiest Hippie Alive

Latest News

Neal Schon Suggests Journey Reunite With Gregg Rolie

Pantera's Rex Brown Pumped For Reunion Shows

Type O Negative Unleash 'The Profit Of Doom' Video

Wayne Static Featured In Shock Rock Movie Teaser

Induction Tribute Alexi Laiho With Embers Video

American Authors Take Fans On A 'Sleigh Ride'

Iron Kingdom Share Wheel of Time Inspired 'Sheathe The Sword' Video

CVC Premiere 'Sophie' Video