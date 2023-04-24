Joan of Arkansas Share 'Final Girl Semifinalist'

(From The Strait) Arizona-based Joan of Arkansas have just released their single "Final Girl Semifinalist" ahead of their new full-length album, due out in early June. "Final Girl Semifinalist" is a frenetic, raw track with post-punk and alternative styles.
The band shared, "'Final Girl Semi Finalist' started as a writing exercise on that weird pervasive feeling that most of us have in this era: "'What if I'm not the star of the show, but an extra in someone else's movie?'
"Once you start diving down that rabbit hole of thought, more questions get brought up: Where the hell is the script?, What happened to all those characters who once felt so important but now you can't quite remember?, Has anyone heard from the Producer? It gets pretty Camus pretty damn quick.
"That leads to the next question: What if you are actually in a horror movie that just hasn't introduced the monster yet? If you are, then we all know what happens to 95 percent of the featured cast in those kind of flicks. Not everyone gets to be Neve Campbell, and we have the sneaking suspicion that we are a band full of Rose McGowans."
