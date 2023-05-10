John Lee Hooker's 'Alone: Live At Hunter College 1976' 2-LP Announced

Album art

(LPC) John Lee Hooker's entire legendary 1976 solo concert recorded live at New York's Hunter College on Feb. 6, 1976, will be released by BMG on June 23. Collected for the first time as a 2-LP set for global release on 180g vinyl, Hooker's two sets of solo guitar/vocal performances include raw and revered recordings of "Boom Boom," "Crawlin' King Snake," and "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer."

Packaged with brand new artwork in a gatefold jacket and includes new liner notes by Kent Cooper, Alone: Live at Hunter College 1976 presents the whole concert with the reverence it deserves and is available for pre-order today. This title marks BMG's first physical release since acquiring the music interests of John Lee Hooker in 2022, with several additional reissues planned for this year and beyond.



Known to music fans around the world as the "King of the Boogie," John Lee Hooker endures as one of the true superstars of the blues genre: the ultimate beholder of cool. His work is widely recognized for its impact on modern music - his raw yet deeply moving songs transcend borders and languages around the globe. Each decade of Hooker's ever-evolving career brought a new generation of fans. He never slowed down either: As John Lee Hooker entered his 70s, he suddenly found himself in the most successful era of his career - reinvented yet again, and energized as ever, and touring and recording up until his passing in 2001.



Tracklisting (Set 1):

SIDE 1

1. I Miss You So

2. Jesse James

3. Dark Room

4. I'll Never Get Out of These Blues Alive

SIDE 2

1. Boogie Chillun

2. When My First Wife Left Me

3. Boom Boom

4. One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer



Tracklisting (Set 2):

SIDE 3

1. Feel Good

2. Some People

3. T.B.

4. Baby, Please Don't Go

SIDE 4

1. Mama Killed A Chicken

2. Hobo

3. Tired Of Being Your Doggie

4. All Night Long

5. Crawlin' King Snake

Related Stories

John Lee Hooker's 'Boom Boom' Gets New Animated Lyric Video

More John Lee Hooker News