John Lee Hooker's 'Boom Boom' Gets New Animated Lyric Video

Cover art

(Chummy) A new animated lyric video for John Lee Hooker's iconic signature hit song "Boom Boom" has been released to celebrate the arrival of Craft Recordings' 60th anniversary special reissues of the "Burnin'" album.

Director Sandra Clua shares, "The idea was to create not just a usual lyric video. In this case, we travel into the Apex Bar in Detroit, where John got the idea for the song. The viewer gets immersed into this dark, neon, dirty, smoky bar full of energy and good music ‒ recreating the atmosphere of a blues bar."

The albums include the original recording of Hooker's highly influential signature hit "Boom Boom" and feature members of the legendary Funk Brothers (Motown Records' celebrated house band).



Newly remastered from the original analog tapes by Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio, Burnin' (60th Anniversary Edition) is available in several formats, including a 180-gram vinyl LP (featuring a stereo mix of the album, as it was first released in 1962) housed in a tip-on jacket, which replicates Vee-Jay Records' original designs. In addition to a wide release on classic black vinyl, fans can also find the album in a variety of limited-edition color pressings, including Flame Orange vinyl (via Barnes and Noble), Translucent Red vinyl (via Independent Record Stores), and Fuego Blend vinyl (via JohnLeeHooker.com, where you can also find a brand-new official T-shirt featuring the iconic album artwork).



Plus, expanded CD and digital editions offer both mono and stereo mixes of the album, and a previously unreleased alternate take of the song "Thelma," captured during Hooker's November 1961 session. The CD also includes new liner notes by GRAMMY®-nominated journalist and music historian, Bill Dahl. Digital configurations include standard and hi-res, 192/24 and 96/24.

Tracklist (LP):



Side A:

1. Boom Boom (Stereo)

2. Process (Stereo)

3. Lost A Good Girl (Stereo)

4. A New Leaf (Stereo)

5. Blues Before Sunrise (Stereo)

6. Let's Make It (Stereo)



Side B:

1. I Got A Letter (Stereo)

2. Thelma (Stereo)

3. Drug Store Woman (Stereo)

4. Keep Your Hands To Yourself (Stereo)

5. What Do You Say (Stereo)



Tracklist (Expanded CD/digital):

1. Boom Boom (Stereo)

2. Process (Stereo)

3. Lost A Good Girl (Stereo)

4. A New Leaf (Stereo)

5. Blues Before Sunrise (Stereo)

6. Let's Make It (Stereo)

7. I Got A Letter (Stereo)

8. Thelma (Stereo)

9. Drug Store Woman (Stereo)

10. Keep Your Hands To Yourself (Stereo)

11. What Do You Say (Stereo)

12. Thelma (Alternate Take)*

13. Boom Boom (Mono)

14. Process (Mono)

15. Lost A Good Gir (Mono)

16. A New Leaf (Mono)

17. Blues Before Sunrise (Mono)

18. Let's Make It (Mono)

19. I Got A Letter (Mono)

20. Thelma (Mono)

21. Drug Store Woman (Mono)

22. Keep Your Hands To Yourself (Mono)

23. What Do You Say (Mono)



* previously unreleased alternate take

Related Stories

More John Lee Hooker News