Journey Share Beautiful As You Are Lyric Video

Bruce Henne | 10-19-2022
(hennemusic) Journey are streaming a lyric video for "Beautiful As You Are", which is the brand new single from their latest album, "Freedom." "So excited to share this with you," says the band. "Thanks for loving this song as much as we do."

The clip arrives in sync with Journey announcing dates for a 2023 tour of North America. The band will launch the 3-month series - with special guests Toto - in Allentown, PA on February 4.

The trek includes rescheduled dates in Washington DC, Hartford, Toronto, ON and Quebec, PQ that were postponed earlier this year due to COVID-19. Get ticket details and watch the new lyric video here

