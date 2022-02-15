Julie Christensen Shares Video For Kevin Gordon's 'Heart's Not In It'

The Divine Horsemen and The Flesh Eaters' Julie Christensen has shared a video performance of Kevin Gordon's "Heart's Not In It", which comes from her recently released "11 From Kevin - Songs of Kevin Gordon."
Played as a medley with "Down To The Well", the video was captured at Ireland's 32 Bar in Van Nuys, Calif and includes road footage shot by Magnus Diehl, edited by Julie Christensen.
Julie had this to say, "I played this bar a hundred times.....The first line sums up the feeling of both the songs in this 'medley.' The bar can be any bar, anywhere. A singer inhabits these places over a lifetime, and they all blend together, for the most part.
"There are a couple of cameos of a twenty-something version of me in a party dress, holding court on some stage in Hollywood (ye olde Lhasa Club of yore.)
"Mostly, I'm just a lifer traveling into the sunset, or the sunrise, and hauling myself on to a stage, where it feels good while I'm on it. Maybe that girl in polka dots is who I address in the last verse of 'Down To The Well.'" Watch the video below:
