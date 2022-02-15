.

Julie Christensen Shares Video For Kevin Gordon's 'Heart's Not In It'

Keavin Wiggins | 02-14-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Julie Christensen Album cover art
Album cover art

The Divine Horsemen and The Flesh Eaters' Julie Christensen has shared a video performance of Kevin Gordon's "Heart's Not In It", which comes from her recently released "11 From Kevin - Songs of Kevin Gordon."

Played as a medley with "Down To The Well", the video was captured at Ireland's 32 Bar in Van Nuys, Calif and includes road footage shot by Magnus Diehl, edited by Julie Christensen.

Julie had this to say, "I played this bar a hundred times.....The first line sums up the feeling of both the songs in this 'medley.' The bar can be any bar, anywhere. A singer inhabits these places over a lifetime, and they all blend together, for the most part.

"There are a couple of cameos of a twenty-something version of me in a party dress, holding court on some stage in Hollywood (ye olde Lhasa Club of yore.)

"Mostly, I'm just a lifer traveling into the sunset, or the sunrise, and hauling myself on to a stage, where it feels good while I'm on it. Maybe that girl in polka dots is who I address in the last verse of 'Down To The Well.'" Watch the video below:

Related Stories


Julie Christensen Shares Video For Kevin Gordon's 'Heart's Not In It'

Singled Out: Julie Christensen's Find My Way

News > Julie Christensen

advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters Expand North American Tour- Sammy Hagar Debuts New Song- Jason Aldean Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour- more

Slash Confident Guns N' Roses Will Release New Album- Pink Floyd Share Rehearsal Footage From Pulse Reissue- KISS- more

Aerosmith's Recently Discovered 1971 Recordings Set For Wide Release- Slash Streaming Brand New Album '4' Online- more

Rush Expanding 'Moving Pictures'- Slash Launches '4' With Full Album Performance- Eddie Vedder Streams New Album- Metallica- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Eddie Vedder Live In Chicago

Root 66: The Whitmore Sisters - Ghost Stories

Saxon - Carpe Diem

Hot In The City: Allman Family Revival- Bruce Dickinson- Buddy Guy- More

Sites and Sounds: Kraken Music Fest