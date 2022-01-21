Singled Out: Julie Christensen's Find My Way

11 From Kevin album cover art

Julie Christensen is celebrating her birthday today (Jan 21) with the release of her new album, "11 From Kevin: Songs of Kevin Gordon," and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the single "Find My Way". Julie is best known from Flesh Eaters and Divine Horsemen, and longtime backing singer for Leonard Cohen. Here is the story:

East Nashville's Kevin Gordon and Gwil Owen penned this song, and it appears on two of Gordon's solo albums Salvage And Drift Vol. 1, a collection made up of home demos and live versions of his songs from 1994-2009 - and the I Come Look At The Burning album from 2005. These are both very different versions of the song.

My take is different yet again: a straight-ahead rocker with maybe a little southern rock influence. In my formative years in Iowa, my brothers and I were the first kids on our block with ZZ Top and Little Feat records.

I recorded this song and eclectic album with my compadres throughout 2020, in fits and starts and distances and masks. It doesn't sound as if that was the case. On the contrary.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

Related Stories

News > Julie Christensen