Lamb Of God Share 'Ditch' Video and Livestreaming Aftershock Performance

Michael Angulia | 10-07-2022

Omens cover art

Lamb Of God are celebrating today's release of their 9th album, "Omens", with the premiere of a music video for the song "Ditch", and will also be livestreaming their Aftershock Festival performance tonight (October 7th).

The Aftershock Festival performance will be livestreamed on the DWP Twitch channel here at 9:00pm PT / 12:00am ET.

The band has also released their "The Making Of: Omens" short film documenting the recording of the album. All physical CD and Vinyl copies of Omens include a free access code to watch the documentary. Standalone video-on-demand tickets are on-sale now.

"In February 2022, we entered Henson Studios in Los Angeles, CA to begin recording our 9th studio album, what would become Omens. We recorded this record the old-fashioned way... with five of us, in a room together, playing music. We filmed the entire process." - Lamb of God

