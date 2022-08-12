Led Zeppelin Revisit 1972 On 50th Anniversary Series

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin revisit 1972 on the latest episode of their 50th anniversary video series. Fallowing its fall 1971 release, "Led Zeppelin IV" begins the new year at the top of the US and Canadian album charts.

In February, the band releases the track, "Rock And Roll", as a single and play a two-week series of shows in Australia and New Zealand that would mark their only live appearances in the region.

By the spring, the outfit regroups for pre-production sessions and rehearsals for their next studio record before entering London's Olympic Studios to begin recording what would become "Houses Of The Holy", which wouldn't surface until the following year.

