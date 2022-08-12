Led Zeppelin Revisit 1972 On 50th Anniversary Series

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin revisit 1972 on the latest episode of their 50th anniversary video series. Fallowing its fall 1971 release, "Led Zeppelin IV" begins the new year at the top of the US and Canadian album charts.
In February, the band releases the track, "Rock And Roll", as a single and play a two-week series of shows in Australia and New Zealand that would mark their only live appearances in the region.
By the spring, the outfit regroups for pre-production sessions and rehearsals for their next studio record before entering London's Olympic Studios to begin recording what would become "Houses Of The Holy", which wouldn't surface until the following year.
Read more and watch the latest video in the series here.
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Led Zeppelin Classic At Glastonbury
Led Zeppelin, Nirvana And Heart Stars Added To Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts
Led Zeppelin Offered ABBA-style Avatar Concert Opportunity
Sammy Hagar Shares Performance Of Led Zeppelin Classic
Rush's Geddy Lee And Alex Lifeson Reunite- Rage Against The Machine Cancel Tour Dates For Medical Reason- 25-Foot Ozzy Osbourne Inflatable Goes On Tour- more
Blink-182's Travis Barker Returns to Stage Against Doctor's Orders- We Came As Romans Replace Crown The Empire on Trinity Of Terror Tour- more
Anthrax Cancel Another Show Over Medical Concern- Dream Theater's John Petrucci Reuniting With Mike Portnoy On Expanded Tour- more
Black Sabbath's Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite For Special Jam- Music Icon Olivia Newton-John Dead At 73- more
KISS 'Not Going Away' Following Farewell Tour- Motley Crue Deliver Remastered HD 'Live Wire' Video- Dethklok's Brendon Small Robbed- more
Caught In The Act: I Love The 90's Tour
5 Star: Alan Parsons - From the New World
Hot In The City: Steve Earle- Kings of Thrash (Megadeth)- More
RockPile: Spotlight on Cleopatra Records
Green Day, Maneskin Highlight Final Day Of Lollapalooza 2022
Rush's Geddy Lee And Alex Lifeson Reunite For South Park Concert
Rage Against The Machine Cancel Tour Dates For Medical Reason
25-Foot Ozzy Osbourne Inflatable Goes On Tour
Eagles Announce New Hotel California Dates
Led Zeppelin Revisit 1972 On 50th Anniversary Series
Singled Out: Wayland's Lake House
SiriusXM Share Video From Maneskin's Small Stage Series Concert
Fit For A King Share 'End (The Other Side)' Video