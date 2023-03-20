Liv Kristine Delivers 'In Your Blue Eyes' Video

(Metalville) Liv Kristine presents the official video for the new single "In Your Blue Eyes." "In Your Blue Eyes" is the second single from Liv Kristine's upcoming studio album, River of Diamonds, which will be released on April 21st via Metalville Records. The catchy midtempo song impressively brings the extraordinary voice of the queen of Scandinavian gothic metal to the fore.
River of Diamonds, the sixth solo album by the queen of Scandinavian gothic metal, continues on the path set by the EP Have Courage Dear Heart ( 2021), which received great international acclaim.
All tracks on the new album were composed by Liv's long-time friend Tommy Olsson (Theatre of Tragedy, Long Night) at his Black Rider Records studio in Tau, near Liv Kristine's birthplace of Stavanger, Norway.
Carefully spending time with the compositions that kept coming out of Tommy's studio in 2021 and 2022 felt just right, like a yin-yang experience: music & pre-mix (Tommy O.), own lyrics and melodies, the finishing touches (mix & master by Eroc) and visuals (photos by M. Rohbach) merged into exactly the album Liv Kristine had passionately longed for.
"Our Immortal Day" is a duet with the incomparable singer Østen Bergøy (Long Night, Tristania). "I just love that Sisters of Mercy feeling," says Liv about the song.
Fernando (Moonspell) lifted the title track "River of Diamonds" to a new, magical level. Liv Kristine's sister Carmen Elise Espenæs (Savn, Midnattsol) appears as an exceptional duet partner on the faster track "Love Me High." In addition, Liv's husband, Michael Espenæs, is the voice behind the highly emotional male vocals on Jon Lord's masterpiece "Pictured Within." Another cover, "True Colours" (Cindy Lauper), was beautifully re-recorded by Ecor (Rocco Cogliati) with keyboards and piano.
"Each song follows a path of strong authenticity and unbound creativity, which is my innermost and first criterion since Theatre Of Tragedy (1995), Deus Ex Machina(1998), and Lovelorn (Leaves' Eyes)," says Liv about the new album. "The lifeline that flows through all twelve compositions unveils a heart-based personal path, a sense of deeper truth, and a soul vision of pure bliss consciousness - an eternal river of diamonds."
Def Leppard's Rick Allen Addresses Alleged Assault- Bruce Springsteen Reschedules Shows- The Offspring Sum 41 and Simple Plan Tour- 3 Doors Down Tour- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Inks Deal For New Mammoth WVH Album- Chrissie Hynde Says Rock Hall Has 'Nothing To Do With Rock 'N' Roll'- more
Matchbox Twenty First New Song In Over A Decade- The Hollywood Vampires- Yes Postpone Relayer Tour- Bullet For My Valentine Tour- more
Atomic: The Winery Dogs Reaching a Studio and Performance Peak
The Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vanessa Collier, Kirk Fletcher
Caught In The Act: Iggy Pop Rocks Chicago
Party Favors For St Patrick's Day
Caught In The Act: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Live 2023
Def Leppard's Rick Allen Addresses Alleged Assault
Pink Floyd Launch Dark Side Of The Moon 50th Anniversary Video Series
Kenny Chesney Kicking Off I Go Back Tour This Week
Ozzy Osbourne To Talk John Bonham, Sex Pistols and More On Ozzy Speaks
The Ocean Share New Single 'Sea Of Reeds'
Dazy Surprise Release OTHERBODY EP
The Dillinger Escape Plan 'One Of Us Is The Killer' Graphic Novel Announced
The Offspring Recruit Sum 41 and Simple Plan For North American Tour