Liv Kristine Reveals New Video Featuring Moonspell Frontman

(Metalville) Liv Kristine presents the official video for "River Of Diamonds" (featuring Fernando Ribeiro), the title track of the new studio album which was released on April 21st by Metalville Records.

Fernando Ribeiro, singer of the cult Portuguese band Moonspell, takes the song to a new, magical level as a duet partner of Liv Kristine. The catchy melody, carried by two of the greatest voices of the gothic metal scene, succeeds in captivating its listeners right from the first bars.

Says Liv about the "River Of Diamond" video, "I've know Fernando since touring together in 1996. Through the years, he's been a great, supportive friend and inspiration to me. It's an honor having Fernando as my duet partner on 'River of Diamonds.' Moreover, for the making of this clip, he had some brilliant ideas, which I completed with the superb help from my dear husband, Michael. The clip was filmed in Portugal and Switzerland and edited in Cyprus by our creative friend Andreas of Dark Star Vid. Prod."

River of Diamonds, the sixth solo album by the queen of Scandinavian gothic metal, continues on the path set by the EP Have Courage Dear Heart ( 2021), which received great international acclaim.

All tracks on the new album were composed by Liv's long-time friend Tommy Olsson (Theatre of Tragedy, Long Night) at his Black Rider Records studio in Tau, near Liv Kristine's birthplace of Stavanger, Norway.

