Locust Grove Share 'Worth My Time' Video

Oklahoma City, OK hard rockers Locust Grove have released a music video for their new single, "Worth My Time." The track comes from their forthcoming debut album, "Battle Of Locust".

The video features the band performing in Oklahoma City, OK with 3130 Studios by Clark Deal, with the model shots by Alex Heider from Atlanta, GA.

They had this to say, "'Worth My Time' is a song we wrote about keeping someone around in your life that is absolutely not worth having around and finally realizing that person isn't worth your time anymore.

"The music for this one is heavy and hard hitting, we released this song first to satisfy the die hard Locust Grove fans. Worth My Time will get your blood flowing the moment the first line hits!" Watch the video below:

