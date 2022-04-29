Singled Out: Locust Grove's The Battle Of Locust

Oklahoma hard rockers Locust Grove recently released the title track to their forthcoming album, "The Battle Of Locust", and to celebrate we asked Zain Smith to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"The Battle of Locust" is the title track from our debut album coming out June 3rd. The song was written starting with the opening riff and kind of took off from there.

The opening riff was actually originally the outro to a different song we had in the past and that riff seemed to be the most exciting part of that song so we wrote an entire song around that riff and it turned into "The Battle of Locust."

The inspiration behind the song was about our journey and the constant grind to be in a band and continue to put out music that can compete in today's world. We recorded the whole thing here in our home studio and we had Mike Plotnikoff mix the track.

We shot a music video for it here in Oklahoma City, OK at Cactus Jacks Arcade and we found younger kids that favored us and we dressed them up as us and found small instruments and amplifiers and let them rock. We ordered pizzas and they got to play around the arcade after they were done filming their parts. We went back another day for our performance shots. The music video was a lot of fun to make.

