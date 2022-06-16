Lonely Robot Announces New Album 'A Model Life'

(Royal Avenue Media) Lonely Robot, the project masterminded by vocalist, guitarist & producer John Mitchell, are pleased to announce the release of their fifth studio album "A Model Life" on August 26th, 2022.
John comments: "Making 'A Model Life' was very much a lifeline and indeed wake up call at the end of a particularly personally challenging couple of years.
"Creating it made me realize that ultimately, life is impermanent and the one true thing that gives me a focus and anchor is and has always been music. Long may that be the case."
An album that brims with frustration at the state of things, while tugging remorselessly at the heart strings, A Model Life is plainly the most honest and vulnerable Lonely Robot record to date. From opener Recalibrating, which muses on the aftermath of a broken relationship, and Digital God Machine - a sardonic tribute to keyboard warriors everywhere, to the boys-don't-cry pathos of Rain Kings and the absurdly moving, adoption-themed Duty Of Care, these new songs provide a scattershot but profoundly emotional soundtrack to a restless and uncertain world.
The album will be available as Limited CD Digipak, Gatefold 2LP+CD & as Digital Album.
Motley Crue Replace Injured Tommy Lee At Stadium Tour Opener- Led Zeppelin, Nirvana Stars Added To Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts- more
Motley Crue, KISS Stars Part Of Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert- Ozzy Osbourne Recuperating At Home Following Surgery- more
Rush And Queen Stars Lead Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Lineup- Ozzy Osbourne On 'Road To Recovery' Following Surgery- more
Ozzy Osbourne's Major Surgery Explained- Rolling Stones Cancel Another Show Amid Mick Jagger's Covid-19 Diagnosis- more
Classics: David Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars
May Erlewine - Tiny Beautiful Things
Everclear - World of Noise 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
Motley Crue Replace Injured Tommy Lee At Stadium Tour Opener
Led Zeppelin, Nirvana And Heart Stars Added To Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts
The Dollyrots Give 'Alone Again (Naturally)' A Punk Makeover
Kurt Deimer Shares 'My Dad' Video In Time For Father's Day
Soilwork Deliver 'Nous Sommes La Guerre' Video
Eat Your Heart Out Premiere 'Down' Video
The Beach Boys Vastly Expand Sounds Of Summer For Reissue
Singled Out: Stud Count's Give Me Time