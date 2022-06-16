Lonely Robot Announces New Album 'A Model Life'

Cover art

(Royal Avenue Media) Lonely Robot, the project masterminded by vocalist, guitarist & producer John Mitchell, are pleased to announce the release of their fifth studio album "A Model Life" on August 26th, 2022.



John comments: "Making 'A Model Life' was very much a lifeline and indeed wake up call at the end of a particularly personally challenging couple of years.

"Creating it made me realize that ultimately, life is impermanent and the one true thing that gives me a focus and anchor is and has always been music. Long may that be the case."



An album that brims with frustration at the state of things, while tugging remorselessly at the heart strings, A Model Life is plainly the most honest and vulnerable Lonely Robot record to date. From opener Recalibrating, which muses on the aftermath of a broken relationship, and Digital God Machine - a sardonic tribute to keyboard warriors everywhere, to the boys-don't-cry pathos of Rain Kings and the absurdly moving, adoption-themed Duty Of Care, these new songs provide a scattershot but profoundly emotional soundtrack to a restless and uncertain world.

The album will be available as Limited CD Digipak, Gatefold 2LP+CD & as Digital Album.

