.

Lonely Robot Reveals 'Digital God Machine' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 08-23-2022

Lonely Robot Album cover art
Album cover art

Lonely Robot have released a music video for their new single, "Digital God Machine". The track comes from their new album, "A Model Life," which arrives this Friday, August 26th.

Mastermind John Mitchell had this to say about the song, "It's the internet age people! And with every computer connected to it comes a free opinion. For some reason, the world of progressive rock fandom bears down on the timid musician struggling to make his way with the weight of said opinion.

"Said fandom LIKES and values it's own opinion with much aplomb and shares it with alarming regularity from the bravery of great distance and safety. Thus is born the 'Digital God Machine'." Watch the video below:

