Lorna Shore To Launch The Pain Remains North American Tour

Lorna Shore have announced that they will be launching The Pain Remains North American Headline Tour this fall that will feature support from Aborted, Ingested, AngelMaker and Ov Sulfur.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on October 21st in Philadelphia, PA at the Theatre of Living Arts and will conclude on November 20th in Montreal, QC at L'astral.

VIP ticket packages will be available to purchase for each show, which will include a ticket to the show, meet and greet with Lorna Shore, an exclusive VIP t-shirt, a souvenir laminate with a lanyard, a signed poster, a tote bag, an enamel pin and early entry. General admission tickets go on sale starting August 5th at 10AM local time (ticket links below) and VIP tickets will be available on August 4th at 10AM ET/7AM PT, HERE.

Guitarist Adam De Micco had this to say, "We are excited to celebrate the release our new album 'Pain Remains' across the US alongside some of our favorite bands.

"This tour allows us to put on a performance we feel this record deserves while giving fans an experience to remember." See the dates below:

The Pain Remains Tour

October 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

October 22 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre

October 23 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

October 24 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

October 25 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

October 26 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

October 27 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

October 28 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

October 29 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey

October 31 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

November 1 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

November 2 - Fort Worth, TX - Ridglea Theater

November 4 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

November 5 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

November 6 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

November 8 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

November 9 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

November 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

November 12 - Denver, CO - Summit

November 13 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

November 15 - Chicago, IL - The Bottom Lounge

November 16 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

November 17 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

November 18 - Mckees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

November 19 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

November 20 - Montreal, QC - L'astral

