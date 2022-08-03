Lorna Shore To Launch The Pain Remains North American Tour

Lorna Shore have announced that they will be launching The Pain Remains North American Headline Tour this fall that will feature support from Aborted, Ingested, AngelMaker and Ov Sulfur.
The tour is scheduled to kick off on October 21st in Philadelphia, PA at the Theatre of Living Arts and will conclude on November 20th in Montreal, QC at L'astral.
VIP ticket packages will be available to purchase for each show, which will include a ticket to the show, meet and greet with Lorna Shore, an exclusive VIP t-shirt, a souvenir laminate with a lanyard, a signed poster, a tote bag, an enamel pin and early entry. General admission tickets go on sale starting August 5th at 10AM local time (ticket links below) and VIP tickets will be available on August 4th at 10AM ET/7AM PT, HERE.
Guitarist Adam De Micco had this to say, "We are excited to celebrate the release our new album 'Pain Remains' across the US alongside some of our favorite bands.
"This tour allows us to put on a performance we feel this record deserves while giving fans an experience to remember." See the dates below:
The Pain Remains Tour
October 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
October 22 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre
October 23 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
October 24 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
October 25 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre
October 26 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
October 27 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)
October 28 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
October 29 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey
October 31 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
November 1 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
November 2 - Fort Worth, TX - Ridglea Theater
November 4 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
November 5 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
November 6 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
November 8 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
November 9 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
November 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
November 12 - Denver, CO - Summit
November 13 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
November 15 - Chicago, IL - The Bottom Lounge
November 16 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall
November 17 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
November 18 - Mckees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre
November 19 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
November 20 - Montreal, QC - L'astral
Lorna Shore Reveal 'Sun // Eater' Video
Def Leppard Recap First Leg Of Stadium Tour With Motley Crue- Hatebreed Announce Perseverance 20th Anniversary Tour- more
Mark Hoppus Addresses Blink-182 Tom DeLonge Reunion Rumor- Billy Joel and Chris Stapleton ATLive Lineup- Pink Floyd- more
Metallica Share Backstage Video With Stranger Things Star- Joe Walsh Recruits NIN, Dave Grohl For VetsAid 2022- more
Bullet For My Valentine Stream New Song 'No More Tears To Cry'- Tarja's Outlanders Recruit Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman For New Song- more
Sammy Hagar and The Circle Reveal 'Crazy Times' Video- John 5 Shares Video For New David Lee Roth Song- more
Green Day, Maneskin Highlight Final Day Of Lollapalooza 2022
Lollapalooza 2022 - Day Three Report
Chuck Wright - Chuck Wright's Sheltering Sky
Metallica Tops Lollapalooza 2022 Day One
Def Leppard Recap First Leg Of Stadium Tour With Motley Crue
Hatebreed Announce Perseverance 20th Anniversary Tour
Black Flag, Madball Lead When We Were Hungry Festival Lineup
Lee Brice Passes 1 Billion Streams On Apple Music
Moonspell Launching First North American Tour In 5 Years
Colt Ford To Headline NRHA Concert Series
Michael Schenker Group Deliver Fighter Video
Lorna Shore To Launch The Pain Remains North American Tour