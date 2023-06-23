(hennemusic) Lynyrd Skynyrd are bringing a 50th anniversary concert performance to the big screen next month. Presented by Unbranded Events, "The 50th Anniversary of Lynyrd Skynyrd" captures the band live at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN last November and delivers the band's final show with founding member Gary Rossington before his passing in March at the age of 71.
Rossington was the group's last original founding member of the Florida band that released their debut album, "Pronounced 'Leh-'nerd 'Skin-'nerd", in 1973.
"We are excited to share this special night and celebrate 50 Years of Skynyrd music with the Skynyrd Nation and fans of these timeless songs," says Johnny Van Zant. "We were fortunate to capture this special evening with Gary Rossington and Dale Krantz Rossington and all of the special guests that were able to join us on stage. It is certainly bittersweet because this was Gary's last show, but we are so fortunate that we were able to share one last special night together on stage, doing what Gary loved."
The Ryman performance sees Lynyrd Skynyrd deliver their classics, and features special guest appearances from John Osborne of Brothers Osborne, Brent Smith of Shinedown, Marcus King, and music sensation Jelly Roll.
"The 50th Anniversary of Lynyrd Skynyrd" concert film will be available for a limited week-long run - from July 8 to 14 - at drive-ins, indoor theaters and outdoor venues around the world.
Get ticket and venue details and stream a video trailer for the event here.
Corrosion Of Conformity Cover Lynyrd Skynyrd Classic
Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Future Plans Following Death Of Gary Rossington
Slash and Billy Gibbons Rock Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute At CMT Music Awards
Slash, Billy Gibbons Lead All-Star Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute For CMT Music Awards
Guns N' Roses In The Recording Studio In Norway- Lynyrd Skynyrd Bringing Gary Rossington's Final Show To Movie Theaters- more
NEEDTOBREATHE Share First Song From New Album 'Everknown- The Offspring Podcast Launched- Red Hot Chili Peppers- more
Carrie Underwood Kicks Off 2023 Las Vegas Residency- Lost In Time A Tribute To Bill Pursell A Big Success- more
Elvis is Everywhere! The Tupelo Elvis Festival
Desiree Dorion - That's How I Know
Caught In The Act: Dead & Company Rock Wrigley Field
The Blues: Savoy Brown - Barbara Blue - Mose Allison - John Primer
Guns N' Roses In The Recording Studio In Norway
Lynyrd Skynyrd Bringing Gary Rossington's Final Show To Movie Theaters
Def Leppard Celebrate 1 Billion YouTube Views Milestone
Queen Reimagine We Will Rock You On The Greatest Live
Iron Maiden share Video Of Guitarist Dave Murray's Touring Rig Rundown
Eric Clapton Delivers 'The Definitive 24 Nights'
Cory Marks Shares 'Snowbirds' Video
Nevrlands Stream 'Stay' Lyric Video