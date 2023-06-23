Lynyrd Skynyrd Bringing Gary Rossington's Final Show To Movie Theaters

(hennemusic) Lynyrd Skynyrd are bringing a 50th anniversary concert performance to the big screen next month. Presented by Unbranded Events, "The 50th Anniversary of Lynyrd Skynyrd" captures the band live at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN last November and delivers the band's final show with founding member Gary Rossington before his passing in March at the age of 71.

Rossington was the group's last original founding member of the Florida band that released their debut album, "Pronounced 'Leh-'nerd 'Skin-'nerd", in 1973.

"We are excited to share this special night and celebrate 50 Years of Skynyrd music with the Skynyrd Nation and fans of these timeless songs," says Johnny Van Zant. "We were fortunate to capture this special evening with Gary Rossington and Dale Krantz Rossington and all of the special guests that were able to join us on stage. It is certainly bittersweet because this was Gary's last show, but we are so fortunate that we were able to share one last special night together on stage, doing what Gary loved."

The Ryman performance sees Lynyrd Skynyrd deliver their classics, and features special guest appearances from John Osborne of Brothers Osborne, Brent Smith of Shinedown, Marcus King, and music sensation Jelly Roll.

"The 50th Anniversary of Lynyrd Skynyrd" concert film will be available for a limited week-long run - from July 8 to 14 - at drive-ins, indoor theaters and outdoor venues around the world.

Get ticket and venue details and stream a video trailer for the event here.

