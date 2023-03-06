Lynyrd Skynyrd Legend Gary Rossington Dead At 71

We are sad to report that legendary guitarist Gary Rossington, who was the last surviving original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd has died at the age of 71, the band revealed on Sunday (March 5).
The group broke the news to fans via social media. They wrote, "It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today.
"Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does. Please keep Dale, Mary, Annie and the entire Rossington family in your prayers and respect the family's privacy at this difficult time."
Rossington had a history of health difficulties, most recently undergoing emergency heart surgery in the summer of 2021. In August of 2017 he underwent "a procedure to address some blockage in his arteries to his heart," the band reported at the time.
Gary also underwent a similar surgery in the summer of 2016, which followed a heart attack in October of 2015.
The iconic guitarist was a survivor of the tragic plane crash in 1977 that took the lives of frontman Ronnie Van Zant and Steve Gaines. He returned to the group when it reformed with Ronnie's brother Johnny Van Zant taking over lead vocals in 1987 and had been an active member of the group until recently being forced off the road due to his health.
