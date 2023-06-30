Lynyrd Skynyrd Preview 50th Anniversary Concert Theater Event

(hennemusic) Lynyrd Skynyrd are sharing a video preview to their 50th anniversary concert event coming to theaters and more next month. Fans can view the final performance of "Gimme Three Steps" by guitarist Gary Rossington at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN last November as featured in The Unbranded Events presentation of "The 50th Anniversary of Lynyrd Skynyrd."
The concert film delivers the band's final show with Rossington before his passing in March at the age of 71; it will be available for a limited week-long run - from July 8 to 14 - at drive-ins, indoor theaters and outdoor venues around the world.
Rossington was the group's last original founding member of the Florida band that released their debut album, "Pronounced 'Leh-'nerd 'Skin-'nerd", in 1973.
The Ryman event sees Lynyrd Skynyrd deliver their classics, and features special guest appearances from John Osborne of Brothers Osborne, Brent Smith of Shinedown, Marcus King, and Jelly Roll.
