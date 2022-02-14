Mastodon Brent Hinds Guests On High on Fire's Matt Pike's New Video

High on Fire's Matt Pike recruited his friend, Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds, for his brand new song and video called "Land". The track comes from Pike's debut solo album, "Pike vs. the Automaton", which arrives this Friday, February 18th.
Pike had this to say about the song, "'Land' was written after I had just come home from a tour. It's like an old blues song. I was thinking of it as like a bunch of old dudes in a subway doing a doo-wop thing.
"It has the feel of a two-step like my Mom used to dance to, like Country Western. It's totally about depression and leading a hard life. Later, I was playing the song for Brent Hinds from Mastodon who had come out to Portland to jam with me and he laid down this smokin'-ass Billy Gibbons kind of solo! I did one solo and then he did his solo and I'm like, 'You're a dick,' (laughs).
"The bass player from Brent's other band West End Motel, Steve McPeeks, played some stand-up bass - both plucking and with a bow - and it really brought out this depth to the song. I've never written a song like that and recorded it and made it as cool as it is. It's totally different." Watch the video below:
