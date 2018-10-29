News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




High On Fire's Matt Pike Has Emergency Amputation

10-29-2018
High On Fire

High On Fire frontman Matt Pike revealed that he has a medical emergency that has forced the band to pull out of their upcoming coheadlining tour with Municipal Waste.

"Speed of the Wizard" tour will be going ahead as planned without High On Fire. The band shared the following details: "Matt has a medical emergency culminating in the partial amputation of one of his toes. The scheduling of this procedure is immediate and the recovery time will overlap our intended tour with MW. We will unfortunately be unable to participate in this tour but will be back stronger than ever in 2019!"

Municipal Waste are supportive of the band's decision to pull out of the tour and had the following to say, "First and foremost we wish our friend Matt the best of luck with his recovery. We need him, the metal world in general needs him. We would much rather have him miss a tour to heal up rather than not having any more Matt Pike music in the future.

"High on Fire 's new album is amazing and we love him and his band mates so much. That being said after much discussion us Toxic and Haunt are still going to do the tour. It just makes sense, why make something negative worse? Get better Matt we love you."


High On Fire Stream Lemmy Inspired Title Song To New Album

