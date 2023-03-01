Matt Sorem Recruits Corey Taylor, Lzzy Hale and More For Kings Of Chaos Show

Former Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver drummer Matt Sorum has announced that his band Kings Of Chaos will be headlining the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach's Saturday night, April 15th, where they will be joined by special guests.

The all-star band lineup for the show will include guest vocalists Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour), Corey Glover (Living Colour), Lzzy Hale (Halestorm) and Rome (Sublime) along with guitarists Gilby Clarke (Guns N' Roses), Billy Duffy (The Cult), Vernon Reid (Living Colour), Brent Woods (Taylor Hawkins), bass guitarist James LoMenzo (Megadeth) and drummer Sorum.

"As Long Beach is my birthplace, this is a very special gig for me," said Sorum. "Kings of Chaos are excited to join this legendary event and we're putting together a once-in-a-lifetime show to make it even more memorable for fans of live music. Fast cars and Rock N' Roll! Does it get any better?"



"I'm so honored to be joining the Kings of Chaos for a night none of us will forget," said Hale. "And to be surrounded by these lifers of live music for such a legendary event, not only will make this a true moment in time for the fans, but for myself as well! Thank you to all the boys for having me! Let's get loud!"

