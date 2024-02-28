August Burns Red, Skillet, and Nothing More Lead Capulet Fest Lineup

August Burns Red, Skillet, and Nothing More have been announced as the headliners to this year's Capulet Fest that will be taking place on June 28th through 30th at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in Thompson, Connecticut.

CowGirlZen sent over these detials: Mark your calendars! Dig through your over crowded dresser drawer for that long-lost band tee that still somehow fits in spite of the thousand and one washes. Fasten your studded emo belt. Find your scribbled-on Converses. Bleach your mohawk, and get ready for the highly anticipated return of CAPULET FEST!

New England's premier alternative music festival descends once more upon Thompson, Connecticut this summer for another weekend of rock and metal-core mayhem!

Home to dozens of race events a year, the nationally recognized Thompson Speedway remains an ideal spot for a unique festival like this, positioned dead center in the middle of every major New England metropolis. Whether festival attendees live near Boston, Worcester, Hartford, Providence, or Manchester, driving to the site is a breeze.

But what makes Capulet Fest unique? A rose by any other name would smell as sweet, right? We think not. Amidst a sea of corporate festivals spanning the country, Capulet Fest eclipses the others by being one of the few independently run festivals on the East Coast. In year one, we hosted bands like D.R.U.G.S., I Set My Friends On Fire, Spirit Breaker, and The Letter Black. Year two saw us explode beyond any preconceived notions of what a fest in its second year could be with the likes of All That Remains, Memphis May Fire, Anberlin, Norma Jean, Crown the Empire, and Woe, is Me, to name a few. Unique vendors, food trucks, and beer tents populated the grounds. Two electrifying stages enchanted the hyped crowds, and a dazzling fireworks display lit up the evening sky. Magic and music coalesced.

Capulet Fest exists to give modern rock fans what they want. In the last decade, Capulet Entertainment has thrown a number of memorable shows, but none as impactful upon the scene as Capulet Fest. Our desire is to unite under the banner of rock for one unforgettable weekend of excitement, head-banging, bomb food, and pandemonium in its purest form. 2024 will never be the same. Come rock with the best this June!

Year one was the warning. Year two was the arrival. Year three will be the takeover. Come, let us defy the stars.

