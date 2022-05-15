.

Metal Supergroup Hail The Horns Stream New Song H.T.H.

Keavin Wiggins | 05-15-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Hail The Horns Single art
Single art

Newly formed metal supergroup Hail The Horns have released a lyric video for their forthcoming single, "H.T.H.", which is set to be released digitally on June 3rd.

The band features Tony Campos, (bassist of Static-X & Fear Factory), Marc Rizzo, (guitarist of ill Nino & formerly Soufly), and Opus, (drummer of Dead By Wednesday).

Opus had this to say about the song, "H.T.H., which are simply abbreviations for our self-titled track, is a nod and an 'ode to' some of the classic heavy metal songs and bands that we grew up on that influenced us all.

"Tony who is singing leads on this track, took some song titles, words and lines from obvious metal songs and made them work writing them into song complete lyrics. Our idea was to have that same 'metal militia' type vibe. I believe we accomplished that." Watch the lyric video below:

Related Stories
Metal Supergroup Hail The Horns Stream New Song H.T.H.

Ellefson, Dead By Wednesday's Opus Reissues Solo EP

News > Hail The Horns

advertisement
Day In Rock

K.K. Downing Will Attend Judas Priest Rock Hall Induction- Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Returns- Slipknot's Corey Taylor- more

Guns N' Roses, Sex Pistols, Duran Duran Supergroup Album Being Reissued- Smash Mouth's 'All Star' Reimagined By Owl City- more

Five Finger Death Punch Deliver IOU With New Album Announcement- Iron Maiden Team With Arch Enemy For Legacy Of The Beast- more

Van Halen Approached Michael Anthony About Tribute Tour- The Black Dahlia Murder Frontman Trevor Strnad Dead At 41- more

advertisement
Reviews

Bruce Cockburn Celebrates 50 Years with Hits Album and Tour

5 Star: Five Star - Ann Wilson - Fierce Bliss

The String Cheese Incident - Into the Blue

Caught In The Act: Journey And Toto Rock Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Tulsa's Big Music Year

Latest News

K.K. Downing Will Attend Judas Priest Rock Hall Induction

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Launches PTSD Charity With Special Contest

Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Returns With Warhorse

Opeth Expand In Cauda Venenum For Special Reissue

Metal Supergroup Hail The Horns Stream New Song H.T.H.

The Aquadolls Deliver Help (I'm Falling 4U and I Can't Get Up) Video

Minus The Bear's David Knudson Celebrates Solo Album With Varv Video

Dave Stewart Introduces Ebony McQueen With New Video