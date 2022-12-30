Metallica Unplug For UFO Classic

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing video of an acoustic performance of the 1981 UFO classic, "It's Killing Me", as presented during their Helping Hands Concert & Auction in Los Angeles on December 16.

The song - which appeared on the UK band's ninth studio record, "The Wild, The Willing and The Innocent" - was one of a handful of tunes delivered as part an acoustic set during the recent event, which also included an electric set by Metallica and an opening performance by Greta Van Fleet.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the show at the Microsoft Theater was to raise funds for Metallica's All Within My Hands foundation, which works with partners around the world to combat food insecurity, provide funds in areas of natural disaster, and support education with the ground-breaking Metallica Scholars program, now in its fourth year.

Due April 14, Metallica's new album, "72 Seasons", was produced by Greg Fidelman, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich; the band will launch a two-year world tour in support of the project in Amsterdam, NL two weeks after the album's release.

Watch the performance video of "It's Killing Me" here.

