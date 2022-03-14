Midlake Share 'Noble' Live Video

Midlake have shared a live performance video for their recent single "Noble". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "For the Sake of Bethel Woods", which arrives this Friday, March 18th.
The video was filmed at Modern Electric Sound Recorders in Dallas, Texas, and was directed by Rett Rogers. The song is named for drummer McKenzie Smith's infant son Noble who was born with a rare brain disorder.
Frontman Eric Pulido had this to say, "Noble was born with a rare brain disease. When he was born, they were told the life expectancy of most children with his disease was between six months to two years.
"The heavy nature of Noble's condition and the new reality for my friend and bandmate McKenzie (and his wife and daughter) wasn't something we took lightly.
"We were really excited to create this song for him and for Noble to not only acknowledge the struggle but also celebrate this amazing and beautiful boy.
"The wonderful news is that more than two years later, Noble is still here with us! He has beaten so many odds already and continues to amaze and prove to us how incredibly strong he is. His life is extremely challenging on many levels, so every day we have with him is a precious gift." Watch the video below:
