Moon Walker Announces New Album And Tour

Tour poster

(BHM) Brooklyn-based alt-rocker Moon Walker announces his experimental, timely third LP Apocalypticism due out October 20. Alongside the announcement comes an all new set of tour dates across the U.S. this fall with support from Nordista Freeze. Moon Walker's continued debut tour will kick off with an official album release show in New York City on October 19 with tickets on sale on July 14.

Apocalypticism, the piercing forthcoming third album by Moon Walker, is both his most conceptual and most personal yet. Over eight eclectic tracks, Moon Walker imagines an apocalypse and confronts society's troubling inclination towards a hive mind. Much like his earlier work, Moon Walker is unafraid to confront harsh truths and pull back the curtain on the deeply flawed layers of American society. Moon Walker explains, "These are two themes that are usually at the core of most dystopian sci-fi stories, but I think that with the sudden rise of AI and the pandemic, people are starting to get the feeling that they're closer to reality."

"I think, depending on your outlook," Moon Walker continues, "The record will either feel like a very timely and honest assessment of the times we're leaving through or like a dystopian, sci-fi fantasy record with no tie to reality in any way."

Apocalypticism (LP) Tracklisting

Apocalypticism

Monkey See, Monkey Do

American Dream Come True

The Hivemind (One Foot)

Them

Apocalypse Now

Give The People What They Want

Singing For No One

Tour Dates:

Oct. 19 - New York, NY - The Bowery Electric*

Oct. 21 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506

Oct. 23 - Tampa, FL - Hooch and Hive

Oct. 24 - Orlando, FL - Will's Pub

Oct. 26 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory)

Oct. 28 - Houston, TX - Secret Group

Oct. 29 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

Oct. 30 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

Nov. 1 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

Nov. 3 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

Nov. 11 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

Nov. 12 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

Nov. 14 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi

Nov. 15 - Lakewood, OH - Mahall's

Nov. 16 - Detroit, MI - Lager House

Nov. 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground

* Notes official album release show, without Nordista Freeze

Related Stories

Moon Walker Announces First U.S. Tour

Moon Walker On 'Pins & Needles' With New Video

More Moon Walker News