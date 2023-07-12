Moon Walker Announces New Album And Tour

(BHM) Brooklyn-based alt-rocker Moon Walker announces his experimental, timely third LP Apocalypticism due out October 20. Alongside the announcement comes an all new set of tour dates across the U.S. this fall with support from Nordista Freeze. Moon Walker's continued debut tour will kick off with an official album release show in New York City on October 19 with tickets on sale on July 14.
Apocalypticism, the piercing forthcoming third album by Moon Walker, is both his most conceptual and most personal yet. Over eight eclectic tracks, Moon Walker imagines an apocalypse and confronts society's troubling inclination towards a hive mind. Much like his earlier work, Moon Walker is unafraid to confront harsh truths and pull back the curtain on the deeply flawed layers of American society. Moon Walker explains, "These are two themes that are usually at the core of most dystopian sci-fi stories, but I think that with the sudden rise of AI and the pandemic, people are starting to get the feeling that they're closer to reality."
"I think, depending on your outlook," Moon Walker continues, "The record will either feel like a very timely and honest assessment of the times we're leaving through or like a dystopian, sci-fi fantasy record with no tie to reality in any way."
Apocalypticism (LP) Tracklisting
Apocalypticism
Monkey See, Monkey Do
American Dream Come True
The Hivemind (One Foot)
Them
Apocalypse Now
Give The People What They Want
Singing For No One
Tour Dates:
Oct. 19 - New York, NY - The Bowery Electric*
Oct. 21 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506
Oct. 23 - Tampa, FL - Hooch and Hive
Oct. 24 - Orlando, FL - Will's Pub
Oct. 26 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Purgatory)
Oct. 28 - Houston, TX - Secret Group
Oct. 29 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada
Oct. 30 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
Nov. 1 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
Nov. 3 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar
Nov. 11 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club
Nov. 12 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon
Nov. 14 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi
Nov. 15 - Lakewood, OH - Mahall's
Nov. 16 - Detroit, MI - Lager House
Nov. 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground
* Notes official album release show, without Nordista Freeze
Moon Walker Announces First U.S. Tour
Moon Walker On 'Pins & Needles' With New Video
Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Sets Release For New Solo Album- Guns N' Roses Icon Steven Adler To Rock Vegas- more
Judas Priest Replace Ozzy At Power Trip- Corey Taylor Shares 'Post Traumatic Blues'- Porno For Pyros Announce First Tour In 25 Years- more
George Strait, Carrie Underwood, Willie Nelson Lead ATLive Lineup- Morgan Wade Goes Retro With '80's Movie' Video- - more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Snacks for Your Road Trip
Road Trip: Keep it Salty! A Visit to Saltville, Virginia
Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago 2023
Mercy Music - What You Stand to Lose
Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett Sets Release For New Solo Album
Guns N' Roses Icon Steven Adler To Rock Vegas
The Adolescents Releasing New Album This Week
TesseracT Announce New Album 'War Of Being' With Title Track Video
Eve To Adam Celebrating 10th Anniversary Of 'Locked And Reloaded'
The 69 Eyes Take On The Cramps' 'Aloha From Hell'
Moon Walker Announces New Album And Tour
Song Premiere: Gabby & The Gondolas' Pottery God