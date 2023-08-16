Mr. Jimmy (Page) Documentary Coming To Theaters

For 30 years, Akio Sakurai recreated vintage Led Zeppelin concerts note-for-note in small Tokyo clubs, until the real Jimmy Page stopped by one night, and Akio's life changed forever.



With the approval of Led Zeppelin, the film features 30 of their songs as performed by Akio Sakurai. The global theatrical release begins September 1st and the trailer for the film has been released.

Here is synopsis: In snowbound Tokamachi, Japan, teenaged Akio Sakurai took refuge in his room, escaping to another world with a pair of headphones and a pile of Led Zeppelin records. Moving to Tokyo, Akio worked as a kimono salesman by day, but by night became "Mr. Jimmy," adopting the guitar chops and persona of Jimmy Page. For 30 years, Akio recreated vintage Zeppelin concerts note-for-note in small Tokyo clubs, until the real Jimmy Page stopped by one night, and Akio's life changed forever. Inspired by Mr. Page's ovation, Akio quits his "salary man" job, leaving behind his family to move to Los Angeles and join "Led Zepagain." Soon cultures clash, and Akio's idyllic vision of America meets with reality. Until Jason Bonham (son of legendary Led Zeppelin drummer, John Bonham) calls and invites Akio to audition, and later join his touring show "Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening."



The film additionally includes Mr. Page's songwriting before Led Zeppelin, with the Yardbird's "White Summer," and after Led Zeppelin with The Firm's "Midnight Moonlight," both performed by Sakurai. Surrounding these extraordinary Page and Zeppelin compositions is a bevy of blues and rock n' roll recordings by legendary artists including Eddie Cochran, Elvis Presley, John Lee Hooker, Jimmy Reed, The Miracles, Muddy Waters, and Otis Rush.

