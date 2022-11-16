Neil Young And Crazy Horse Score Grammy Nomination For Best Music Film

(hennemusic) Neil Young and Crazy Horse have picked up a 2023 Grammy Award nomination in the Best Music Film category for their project, "A Band. A Brotherhood. A Barn."

Directed by Daryl Hannah, the documentary catches a rare intimate glimpse of the group as they make music in a restored 19th-century log barn under the full moon while recording the 2021 album, "Barn."

The film captures Neil and the Horse in an organic way, their easy irreverent humor, their brotherhood, and of course their music, as it was created, sometimes intentionally lingering on single shots for entire songs, showing there are no tricks, revealing the raw, organic, and spontaneous process of the music bursting to life from unexpected moments.

According to the synopsis, "exquisite changes of light and weather dance in the remote meadow where the barn sits, adding a sweet, mystical magic as the music thumps, reverberates, and echoes. The film is infused with the gratitude and joy that permeated the whole experience."

The Best Music Film category highlights concert/performance films and music documentaries, with the nomination and award recognizing the artists, Neil Young And Crazy Horse, director Daryl Hannah, and video producer Gary Ward.

