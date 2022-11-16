.

Neil Young: Harvest Time Trailer Released

11-16-2022

Neil Young Film posterFilm poster

(Chipster) The official trailer for "Neil Young: Harvest Time," the never-before-seen docufilm celebrating the 50th anniversary of Neil Young's bestselling album "Harvest" has been released as tickets go on sale.

Presented by Shakey Pictures, Trafalgar Releasing, and Warner Records in movie theaters worldwide on Thursday, December 1 with select encores on Sunday, December 4, the feature includes footage from Northern California, London, and Nashville, during the signature album's creation. The exclusive cinema event begins with a personal introduction from Young about the film and album.

Created between January and September 1971, this docufilm takes viewers on an intimate journey to Young's Broken Arrow Ranch in Northern California for the "Harvest Barn" sessions, to London for an iconic performance with the London Symphony Orchestra, and to Nashville where the then 20-something Neil Young worked on various tracks of this signature album. Performance and rehearsal content is intertwined into creative storytelling and includes most of the tracks from album Harvest (released in 1972) including "Heart of Gold," "A Man Needs A Maid," "Alabama," and "Old Man."

The premiere in cinemas of the "Harvest Time" film is in celebration of the release on Dec 2nd of the 50th Anniversary Edition Box Sets on Vinyl and CD of the beloved Harvest album; boasting the original album, three studio outtakes on CD/7" vinyl, an unreleased live 1971 BBC solo performance on CD/LP and DVD. Also included in the box sets is a hardbound book and fold-out poster. The vinyl box sets include a lithograph print.

Find more details, including tickets here.

